Pima baseball's Kiraly & Garcia sweep ACCAC Division I Player & Pitcher of the Week awards

Pima Community College baseball players Trent Kiraly (Piedra Vista HS, NM) and Darius Garcia (Volcano Vista HS, NM) made an impact on the field and were rewarded for their efforts by the ACCAC Conference for the week of Apr. 4-10.

Kiraly, a freshman designated hitter/catcher, was selected the ACCAC Division I Player of the Week. He went 5 for 14 (.357) with four runs scored, four RBIs, a double and a home run as Pima went 2-2 for the week.

He capped off the week by going 3 for 7 with three runs and three RBIs as the Aztecs swept No. 1-ranked Central Arizona College.

He is batting .326 with three home runs, 24 RBIs, 18 runs scored and 12 walks.

Garcia, a LHP, was named ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season as he pitched seven innings, giving up four runs (four earned) on nine hits with seven strikeouts and two walks for the week.

He capped off the week throwing a complete game, giving up three runs (three earned) on eight hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in Pima’s 6-3 win over the Vaqueros.

Garcia is 6-2 with a 3.80 ERA in 47.1 innings pitched. He has given up 20 earned runs with 17 walks and 61 strikeouts.

The Aztecs head back out on the road on Tuesday as they play at Yavapai College in an ACCAC doubleheader. First pitch is at noon.

- 30 -