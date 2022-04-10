sticky zone 56764
Chavez & Bright-Schade earn NJCAA Outdoor nat'l qualifiers for Pima track & field

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College women’s track & field team competed at the Triton Invitational hosted by the University of California San Diego on Friday and Saturday in La Jolla, Calif.

Sophomore Lucy Chavez (Bisbee HS) earned an NJCAA national qualifying mark in the discus as she finished with a throw of 41.36 meter (135-feet, 8-inches). Her mark also set a personal record. She set a national qualifier in the hammer throw earlier in the outdoor season.

Sophomore Jessica Bright-Schade (Safford HS) earned a national qualifying mark in the javelin as she set a personal record at 37.36 meters (122-7).

Sophomore distance runners Mykayla Tarwater (Tucson Magnet HS) and Oksana Giron (Sunnyside HS) each set personal bests in the 5,000-meter race. Tarwater finished with a time of 21 minutes, 45.46 seconds and Giron crossed the finish line at 22:17.23.

The Aztecs will compete at the Gaucho Invitational on Saturday at Glendale Community College.


- 30 -
Stephanie van Latum and Ben Carbajal

