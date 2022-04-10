PCC's Emmanuel Corral sets nat'l qualifier, Nathan Jones earns 2 PRs at Triton Invitational

The Pima Community College men’s track & field team competed at the Triton Invitational hosted by the University of California San Diego on Friday and Saturday in La Jolla.

Freshman Emmanuel Corral (Pusch Ridge Christian HS) took fourth place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and earned an NJCAA national qualifying time and personal best at 9 minutes, 45.04 seconds.

Freshman Nathan Jones (Show Low HS) earned two personal records as he closed out the discus throw with a mark of 43.22 meters (141-feet, 9-inches) and finished the shot put with a mark of 14.08 meters (46-2.50).

Other personal-best marks set at the Triton Invitational:

Sophomore Chalen Lozano (Marana HS) – 5,000 meters (15:36.37)

Freshman Tristan Spalding (Palo Verde HS) – 100 meters (10.70)

Freshman Sean Laura (Benson HS) – 400 meter hurdles (58.38)

Sophomore Caleb Rayman (Cienega HS) – 1,500 meters (4:04.01).

The Aztecs will compete at the Gaucho Invitational on Saturday at Glendale Community College.

- 30 -