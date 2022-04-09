Vivoda hits 2 homers with 8 RBIs as Pima softball scores 32 to down Mesa in doubleheader

The Pima Community College softball team’s (13-17, 13-17 in ACCAC) offensive power was on full display on Saturday as it scored two victories at Mesa Community College (7-25, 7-25).

Freshman Shannon Vivoda finished the day 4 for 6 with eight RBIs and five runs scored. Freshman Elise Muñoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) continued her stellar offense as she went 5 for 7 with four RBIs and five runs scored. Freshman Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) closed out her day going 4 for 8 with four RBIs and five runs scored.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 20, Mesa CC Thunderbirds 3 (5 innings): The Aztecs posted runs in every inning as it totaled a season-high 20 runs.

The Aztecs got it going with five runs in the 1st inning. Sophomore Faith Orton (Amphitheater HS) hit a 2-run RBI double while Tapia, along with freshmen Kelli Samorano (Tucson Magnet HS) and Alejandra Castro each hit RBI singles in the inning as Pima took a 5-0 lead.

Vivoda and freshman Mia Casadei (Tanque Verde HS) were major contributors in the 4th inning, each hitting 2-run RBI singles as Pima tacked on another six runs. Muñoz hit her second RBI single of the game and the Aztecs led 13-3.

Vivoda hit a 3-run home run while Orton and freshman Kalynn Worthy (Verrado HS) helped the Aztecs with their RBI doubles. Pima added another sevens to cap the run rule win.

Vivoda finished 3 for 4 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Muñoz went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs while Orton was 4 for 5 with four RBIs and a run. Casadei went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run and Castro finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs. Tapia was 1 for 3 with an RBI and three runs.

Orton picked up the win as she pitched five innings, giving up three runs (three earned) on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk on 73 pitches.

PCC 5 1 1 6 7 20 22 0

MCC 0 3 0 0 0 3 3 2

W – Orton (8-7). 2B – Orton 2, Castro, Worthy, Vivoda. HR – Vivoda. SB – Muñoz, Rodriguez, Worthy.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 12, Mesa CC Thunderbirds 11: The Aztecs took an early lead, and then held off a surge from the Thunderbirds to gain the sweep.

Tapia cleared the base paths in the 2nd inning as she hit a 3-run RBI double and one batter later, scored on Samorano sacrifice-fly RBI to give the Aztecs a 7-0 lead. Freshman Analisa Gomez (University HS) hit an RBI double in the inning as they scored five runs.

The Aztecs scored another four runs in the 3rd inning. Vivoda hit her second home run of the day and eighth of the season with a 3-run shot to make it 11-1.

The Thunderbirds scored eight unanswered runs with two in the 4th inning and six runs in the 6th.

Vivoda finished 1 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs while Tapia went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs. Samorano hit an RBI single in the 1st inning and was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Muñoz and Gomez each went 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Orton set the Thunderbirds down in order in the 7th to secure the win as she pitched four innings, giving up six runs (six earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

PCC 2 5 4 1 0 0 0 12 12 2

MCC 0 1 2 2 0 6 0 11 16 2

W – Orton (9-7). 2B – Gomez, Tapia, Worthy. HR – Vivoda. SB – Vivoda.

The Aztecs play their fourth straight ACCAC doubleheader on the road on Tuesday when they face off against No. 1 Phoenix College. The first game starts at 1 p.m.

