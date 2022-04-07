Pima national soccer champs Suarez, Lopez & Virgen sign 4-year university letters of intent

Three Pima Community College Men’s Soccer National Champions are heading to the NCAA Division II level to continue their education and collegiate playing careers.

Sophomore goalkeeper Juan Suarez (Desert View HS) signed to play at Western Oregon University in Monmouth, OR. The Wolves play in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

Suarez was named a 2021 United Soccer Coaches Junior College Division II All-American. He was selected All-ACCAC Honorable Mention and second team All-Region I, Division I. He logged 1,894 minutes at the net with 114 saves and a saves percentage of .870. Suarez gave up 17 goals and had a goals-against-average of 0.81.

Sophomore defender Saul Lopez (Cienega HS) and freshman defender Jesus Virgen (Sunnyside HS) signed to play at California State University Dominguez Hills in Carson, CA. The Toros play in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

Lopez played in 19 games; making 15 starts in the backfield. He scored two goals and had one assist.

Virgen played in 18 games and made 15 starts in the backfield. He scored two goals and had seven assists.

Lopez and Virgen were part of a defense that gave up just 17 goals on the season (0.79 goals against average) and produced nine shutout victories. The backfield gave up three goals to an opponent just once during the season.

The Aztecs captured their second NJCAA National Championship (first in Division II) with a 19-1-1 overall record.

The 2022 Aztecs men’s soccer season starts in August.

