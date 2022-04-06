Muñoz goes 8 for 9 at plate, Orton picks up 2 wins as Pima softball sweeps Scottsdale

The Pima Community College softball team (11-17, 11-17 in ACCAC) snapped its five-game skid with an ACCAC doubleheader sweep on Tuesday at Scottsdale Community College (5-25, 5-25).

Freshman Elise Muñoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) was unstoppable at the plate as she finished the day 8 for 9 with four doubles, two runs scored and two stolen bases.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 5, Scottsdale CC Artichokes 3 (8 innings): The Aztecs played extra innings and took the lead for good in the 8th. Freshman Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) hit an RBI double to score freshman Shannon Vivoda from second base and freshman Kelli Samorano (Tucson Magnet HS) drove in Tapia with her RBI single.

Freshman Alejandra Castro hit a 2-run homer in the 2nd inning to put the Aztecs ahead 2-0. Vivoda made it 3-0 in the 3rd inning with her solo shot with one out.

Castro finished the game 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run while Vivoda went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Samorano was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run and Muñoz finished 3 for 4 with two doubles. Tapia was 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run.

Sophomore Faith Orton (Amphitheater HS) pitched a complete game, giving up three runs (three earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

PCC 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 5

SCC 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 3

W – Orton (8-6). 2B – Muñoz 2, Tapia. HR – Vivoda, Castro.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 17, Scottsdale CC Artichokes 8 (5 innings): The Aztecs rallied from a 7-0 deficit and scored 12 runs in the 5th inning to help earn the run-rule victory.

Pima cut into Scottsdale’s lead in the 3rd inning with Muñoz, freshman Analisa Gomez (University HS), Vivoda, Tapia and freshman Mia Casadei (Tanque Verde HS) all scoring runs in the inning.

Trailing 8-5, the Aztecs tacked on 12 runs in the 5th inning. Tapia hit her 10th homerun of the season with a 3-run shot scoring Gomez and Vivoda.

Muñoz was a flawless 5 for 5 with two runs scored, two doubles and two stolen bases. Gomez, Vivoda, Tapia, Castro, Casadei, freshmen Desiree Martinez (Canyon del Oro HS) and Kalynn Worthy (Verrado HS) all scored two runs in the game.

Orton picked up her second win of the day after she pitched three innings, giving up one run (one earned) on three hits with one strikeout.

PCC 0 0 5 0 (12) 17

SCC 2 5 0 1 0 8

W – Orton (9-6). 2B – Muñoz 2, Vivoda, Martinez, Worthy. HR – Tapia. SB – Muñoz 2, Tapia, Martinez.

The Aztecs will play at Mesa Community College on Saturday in an ACCAC doubleheader. The first game starts at noon.

- 30 -