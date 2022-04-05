Pima baseball doomed with struggles on offense at Phoenix College

The Pima Community College baseball team (28-14, 15-11 in ACCAC) dropped a pair of close games on Tuesday at Phoenix College (24-15, 13-13).

The Aztecs finished the day scoring four runs on 10 hits.

Game 1: Phoenix College Bears 4, Pima CC Aztecs 2: The Aztecs tied the game in the 6th inning but the Bears scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead for good.

The Aztecs took a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning when sophomore Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS) scored on a passed ball. The Aztecs stranded two runners on base to end to the inning.

The Bears tied the game in the bottom of the 1st and took the lead in the 3rd.

Freshman Trent Kiraly tied the game at 2-2 in the 6th inning with a solo home run to left field with one out.

Kiraly finished 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run while Ballesteros went 1 for 3 with a run scored. Freshman Braedon Mondeau (Cienega HS) and sophomore Emilio Corona each were 1 for 2 with a walk.

Sophomore Jaren Jackson took the loss as he pitched five and one-third innings, giving up three runs (three earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

PCC 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 4 1

PC 1 0 1 0 0 2 x 4 8 0

L – Jackson (5-3). HR – Kiraly. SB – Ballesteros, Corona.

Game 2: Phoenix College Bears 5, Pima CC Aztecs 2 (10 innings): The Aztecs took the lead in the top of the 9th but the Bears tied in the bottom half of the inning. Phoenix College hit a walk off 3-run homer in the 10th.

Down 1-0 in the 9th, freshman Hunter Faildo hit a leadoff single. Pinch runner Kaden Stremick came in and advanced to third after a sacrifice-bunt and a flyout. After sophomore Preston Clifford (Sabino HS) reached base on a walk, Corona came through with a 2-run RBI double to give the Aztecs a 2-1 lead.

The Aztecs were hitless for five innings until sophomore Alec Acevedo (Nogales HS) led off the 6th inning with a single. Ballesteros hit a triple in the 7th but was out between third and home plate on a fielder’s choice play. Kiraly hit a leadoff double in the 10th and pinch runner Andrew Maxwell advanced to third base on a balk but the Aztecs record three straight outs to end it.

Corona finished 1 for 4 with two RBIs while Acevedo was 1 for 2. Sophomore Fernando Loera and Kiraly each finished 1 for 4.

Sophomore Wilson Bannister took the loss as he pitched two-thirds of an inning, giving up two runs (two earned) on two walks.. Sophomore Bradon Zastrow started the game and pitched six and two-third innings, giving up one run (one earned) on seven hits with six strikeouts and four walks.

PCC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 6 1

PC 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 5 9 0

L – Bannister (2-1). 2B – Kiraly, Corona. 3B – Ballesteros.

The Aztecs face a tough test on Saturday as they go up against No. 1 ranked Central Arizona College in an ACCAC doubleheader at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field. First game starts at noon.

- 30 -