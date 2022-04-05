Pima right-hander Aiden May named ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week

Pima Community College baseball pitcher Aiden May (Sandia HS, NM) earned praise from the ACCAC Conference after his pitching performance from last Saturday.

May, a freshman right-handed pitcher, was selected ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week for the week of Mar. 28-Apr. 3. He is the second Aztecs pitcher to earn the honor and the fifth Pima selection for ACCAC Player or Pitcher of the Week this season.

May picked up the win in Pima’s 19-2 (seven innings) victory over Scottsdale Community College on Saturday in the second game. He started and threw five innings giving up one hit with three strikeouts and two walks on 63 pitches.

He is 3-1 so far this season with a 6.54 ERA in 31.2 innings. May has made 10 appearances on the mound with eight starts and 36 strikeouts.

The Aztecs were playing an ACCAC doubleheader on Tuesday at Phoenix College.

- 30 -