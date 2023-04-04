Pima softball hits 9 dingers, scores 28 runs in sweep at Scottsdale

The Pima Community College softball team (20-15, 17-9 in ACCAC) broke out the bats and got back in the win column Tuesday in a doubleheader sweep at Scottsdale Community College (10-20, 10-20).

Freshman Wendy Castro (Canyon del Oro HS) finished the day hitting three home runs and going 4 for 5 with seven RBIs and four runs scored while also picking up a win on the mound. Freshman Mallory Zylinski-Wrobel (Sahuarita HS) went yard twice and was 4 for 6 with five RBIs and four runs scored. Sophomore Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) went 2 for 4 with six RBIs and five runs scored. Freshman Alexis Tsosie-Hood also picked up a win on the mound.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 17, Scottsdale CC Artichokes 3 (5 innings): The Aztecs broke the tie with 14 unanswered runs in the run-rule win.

The Aztecs loaded the bases with one out in the 3rd inning and Tapia gave Pima the lead for good with a grand slam. Castro followed it up with a solo home run of her to make it 8-3.

Freshman Camila Zepeda (Tucson Magnet HS) hit her second 2-run home run in the 4th inning, driving in sophomore Analisa Gomez (University HS). Castro capped off the inning with an RBI single to make it 12-3.

The Aztecs tacked on another five runs in the 5th inning as Tapia drew a bases loaded walk and Castro hit a grand slam.

Castro went 3 for 4 with six RBIs and two runs scored while Tapia was 1 for 2 with five RBIs, three runs scored and two walks. Zepeda hit her first 2-run homer in the 1st inning and finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs. Zylinski-Wrobel led off the 2nd inning with a home run to put Pima up 3-2. She went 1 for 3 with an RBI and three runs. Sophomore Alejandra Castro scored three runs in the game.

Wendy Castro got the win (7-4) after she pitched five innings, giving up three runs (three earned) on four hits with one strikeout and one walk.

PCC 2 1 5 4 5 17 12 1

SCC 2 1 0 0 0 3 4 4

W – W. Castro (7-4). 2B: Gomez, Munoz. HR: W. Castro 2, Zepeda 2, Tapia, Zylinski-Wrobel. GS: W. Castro, Tapia. SB: A. Castro.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 11, Scottsdale CC Artichokes 1 (6 innings): After giving up a run in the 1st inning, the Aztecs scored 11 unanswered to earn a second run-rule victory.

Freshman Madison Fillman-Moreno (Sabino HS) put the Aztecs ahead with a three-run homer. Zylinski-Wrobel made it 5-1 with a two-run RBI double.

Wendy Castro hit her third home run of the day with a solo shot in the 3rd inning.

Zylinski-Wrobel hit an RBI single in the 4th inning and added a solo home run in the 6th as she finished the game 3 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored.

Fillman-Moreno closed out the game, going 1 for 3 with three RBIs and a run while Tapia was 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Wendy Castro finished 1 for 1 with an RBI, two runs and two walks.

Tsosie-Hood got the win (4-2) as she pitched all six innings, giving up one run (one earned) on four hits with eight strikeouts on 82 pitches.

PCC 0 5 1 2 0 3 11 12 1

SCC 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 3

W – Tsosie-Hood (4-2). 2B: Casadei, Munoz, Tapia, Zylinski-Wrobel. HR: W. Castro, Zylinski-Wrobel, Fillman-Moreno. SB: Munoz.

The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Aztec Softball Field part of the Chapman Automotive Sports Complex on Saturday when they host Mesa Community College. First game starts at noon.