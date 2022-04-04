sticky zone 56764
Pima women's golf produces season-best scores at Chandler-Gilbert

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College women’s golf team closed out its fifth tournament of the season on Sunday at the Chandler-Gilbert CC Invitational held at the Los Colinas Golf Course in Queen Creek.

The Aztecs finished in second place for the fourth straight tournament as they produced a season-best collective score of 654 (321-333), Mesa Community College claimed first place with a 592 (291-301).

Freshman Maria Harrouch finished in second place with a season-best score of 142. She shot a 2-under par 70 in the first round and closed out Sunday’s round with an even-par 72.

Freshman Angelica Martinez (Tucson Magnet HS) placed seventh as she finished-up the tournament with her season-best total of 153 (76-77).

Freshman Victoria Peña (Tucson Magnet HS) took 12th place in the individual standings as she shot her two best rounds of the season with a 165 (83-82). 

Freshman Raquel Diaz (Marana HS) shot a 194 (92-102). Freshman Shawntinice Ochoa (Marana HS) produced her best round of the season on Saturday as she shot a 93.

The Aztecs play their final regular season tournament at the Paradise Valley CC Invitational on April 11-12 at the Wildfire (Faldo) Golf Club. Teams begin to tee off at 1:30 p.m.


