Olson breaks PCC record in pole vault, Malaki earns national qualifier at ACCAC championships

Posted Apr 3, 2022, 11:30 am
The Pima Community College women’s track & field team competed at the ACCAC Conference Championships on Saturday at Central Arizona College in Coolidge.
The Aztecs went 3-2 in their head-to-head meetings. They defeated Glendale Community College (128-52), Paradise Valley Community College (146-21) and Phoenix College (140-25). Pima lost to Central Arizona College (115-79) and Mesa Community College (98-94).
Freshman Jaida Olson (Pusch Ridge Christian HS) broke the Pole Vault school record for the second time in three outdoor meets this season as she took first place with a mark of 3.80 meters (12-5.50) on her second attempt.
Sophomore Victoria Malaki (Dobson HS) earned an NJCAA Outdoor national qualifier as she placed second in the Discus with a personal-best mark of 41.98 meters (137-feet, 8-inches) on her third attempt.
Sophomore Abigail Walls claimed the ACCAC Conference Championship in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.95 seconds.
Sophomore Marissa Lopez (Sahuarita HS) took home the ACCAC Conference crown in the 800 meter race as she finished with a time of 2:26.90.
Lifetime PRs
- Sophomore Ayanna Valenzuela – Third in Javelin 36.07 meters (118-4).
- Freshman Jackie Trice – Third in Long Jump 5.35 meters (17-6.75).
- Sophomore Nyah Torres – Sixth in 400 meters (1:04.13).
- Freshman Valeria Ibarra – Eighth in Hammer Throw 31.02 meters (101-9).
The Aztecs will compete at the Triton Invitational at the University of California San Diego on Friday and Saturday.
