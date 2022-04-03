Henderson & Spalding set NJCAA outdoor national qualifiers at ACCAC Championships

Posted Apr 3, 2022, 10:38 am
The Pima Community College men’s track & field team competed at the ACCAC Conference Championships on Saturday held at Central Arizona College in Coolidge.
The Aztecs went 4-1 in head-to-head competition defeating Central Arizona College (98-92), Glendale Community College (134-50), Paradise Valley Community College (96-82) and Phoenix College (170-0). The Aztecs lost to Mesa Community College (123-80).
Sophomore Donovan Henderson earned an NJCAA Outdoor nationals qualifier in the Triple Jump taking second place with a mark of 14.79 meters (48-feet, 6.25-inches).
Freshman Tristan Spalding (Palo Verde HS) earned a national qualifier in the 400 meters after he took fourth place with a personal-best time of 48.16 seconds.
Freshman Orion Barger (Canyon del Oro HS) took second place in the 400 meter race as he improved on his national qualifier and set a new personal-record at 47.43.
Lifetime PRs set:
- Freshman Terrion Amicks – Second in Long Jump 7.00 meters (22-11.75).
- Freshman Jacob Rosales, Spalding, Amicks, Sophomore Andre Maytorena – Second in 4x100 meter relay (41.90).
- Freshman Nathan Jones – Third in Discus 41.89 meters (137-5); Eighth in Hammer Throw 39.89 meters (130-10).
- Sophomore Zachary Maxwell – Fifth in Hammer Throw 41.89 meters (137-5).
- Freshman Nathan Plant – Ninth in 400 meters (51.10).
The Aztecs will compete at the Triton Invitational at the University of California San Diego on Friday and Saturday.
