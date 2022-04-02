Pima baseball peels off 27 runs to roast Scottsdale in doubleheader

The Pima Community College baseball team (28-12, 15-9 in ACCAC) put on an offensive display on Saturday in an ACCAC doubleheader against Scottsdale Community College (17-18, 8-16).

The Aztecs scored 27 runs on 31 hits for the day. Sophomore Emilio Corona finished the day 3 for 7 with five RBIs and four runs scored. Freshman leadoff hitter Gage Mestas was 5 for 9 with four RBIs and four runs scored. Sophomore Preston Clifford (Sabino HS) hit in the No. 3 spot and went 6 for 8 with four RBIs and five runs. Sophomore Jose Enriquez closed out his day going 4 for 7 with three RBIs and a run.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 9, Scottsdale CC Artichokes 6: The Aztecs halted a Scottsdale rally and padded their lead to hold off the Artichokes.

Down 2-1 in the 3rd inning, the Aztecs regained the lead with five runs in the bottom-half of the inning. Mestas tied the game with an RBI single to score freshman Braedon Mondeau (Cienega HS), who led off with a double. The Aztecs loaded the bases with no outs, and Corona drew a walk to score Mestas and give Pima a 3-2 lead. Freshman Trent Kiraly hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to bring in sophomore Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS). Enriquez capped off the inning with a 2-run RBI single bringing in Clifford and Corona to make it 6-2.

The Artichokes scored three runs in the 6th to cut Pima’s lead to 6-5 but the Aztecs tacked on two more runs in their half of the inning. Sophomore Fernando Loera scored on an error. Clifford hit an RBI single to drive in Ballesteros.

Clifford finished the game 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored while Mestas also went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. Enriquez was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Ballesteros went 1 for 4 with two runs.

Freshman Darius Garcia started the game and picked up the win, pitching five and two-third innings while giving up six runs (three earned) on nine hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Sophomore Wilson Bannister earned his fourth save of the season, pitching the final one and one-third innings with two strikeouts.

SCC 0 0 2 0 1 3 0 6 9 2

PCC 1 0 5 0 1 2 x 9 10 3

W – Garcia (5-2). SV – Bannister (4). 2B – Mondeau. SB – Clifford, Loera, Corona.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 18, Scottsdale CC Artichokes 2 (7 innings): The Aztecs poured it on with 15 runs in the 4th inning.

Loera and Ballesteros each hit 2-run RBI doubles while Mestas brought in two runs with a RBI single. Clifford had an RBI triple while Enriquez and freshman Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS) each contributed with RBI doubles in the inning. Freshman Hunter Faildo, Mestas, Clifford and Corona all had RBI singles.

Corona hit his 12th home run of the season with a 3-run shot to right field scoring Ballesteros and Clifford in the 1st inning.

Corona finished the game 3 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Clifford and Ballesteros each went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored while Mestas was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs. Loera went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs and Enriquez finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Faildo was a flawless 3 for 3 with an RBI and Kiraly went 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs.

Freshman Aiden May threw five innings, giving up one hit with three strikeouts and two walks on 63 pitches.

SCC 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 5 0

PCC 3 0 0 (15) 0 0 x 18 21 0

W – May (3-1). 2B – Enriquez 2, Ballesteros, Stucky, Loera. 3B – Clifford. HR – Corona. SB – Pintor, Loera.

The Aztecs will play at Phoenix College on Tuesday in an ACCAC doubleheader. First pitch is at noon.

