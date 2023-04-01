PCC's Trice, Bright-Schade & Peterson earn 1st place finishes at ACCAC championships

The Pima Community College women’s track & field team competed at the ACCAC Conference Championships on Friday at Glendale Community College.

The No. 10-ranked Aztecs went 3-2 in head-to-head meetings. They beat Glendale Community College (103-51), Paradise Valley Community College (101-46) and Phoenix College (136-8). The Aztecs lost to Central Arizona College (108-73) and Mesa Community College (119-64).

Sophomore Jackie Trice (Williams Field HS) improved on her national qualifying mark in the Long Jump as she took first place with a jump of 5.69 meters (18-feet, 8-inches). She set her qualifier at 5.59 meters (18-4.25) at the GCU Invitational and has a season-best of 5.82 meters (19-1.25) set at the Indoor National Championships.

The top two placements in each event earned All-ACCAC Conference honors.

First Team All-ACCAC

Jessica Bright-Schade – Javelin – 37.76 meters (123-10)

Brooke Peterson – Pole Vault – 3.65 meters (11-11.75)

Jackie Trice – Long Jump – 5.69 meters (18-8)

Second Team All-ACCAC

Candice Pocase – Pole Vault – 2.45 meters (8-0.50)

The Aztecs will compete at the Triton Invitational on Friday and Saturday April 7-8 at the University of California San Diego. Competition begins at 9:30 a.m. on both days.