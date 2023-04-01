TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
PCC's Trice, Bright-Schade & Peterson earn 1st place finishes at ACCAC championships
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports

PCC's Trice, Bright-Schade & Peterson earn 1st place finishes at ACCAC championships

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Sophomores Jackie Trice (Long Jump) and Jessica Bright-Schade (Javelin), along with freshman Brooke Peterson (Pole Vault), each earn first place finishes and were named first team All-ACCAC at the ACCAC Conference Championships.
    Photos by Stephanie van Latum and Ray SuarezSophomores Jackie Trice (Long Jump) and Jessica Bright-Schade (Javelin), along with freshman Brooke Peterson (Pole Vault), each earn first place finishes and were named first team All-ACCAC at the ACCAC Conference Championships.

The Pima Community College women’s track & field team competed at the ACCAC Conference Championships on Friday at Glendale Community College.

The No. 10-ranked Aztecs went 3-2 in head-to-head meetings. They beat Glendale Community College (103-51), Paradise Valley Community College (101-46) and Phoenix College (136-8). The Aztecs lost to Central Arizona College (108-73) and Mesa Community College (119-64).

Sophomore Jackie Trice (Williams Field HS) improved on her national qualifying mark in the Long Jump as she took first place with a jump of 5.69 meters (18-feet, 8-inches). She set her qualifier at 5.59 meters (18-4.25) at the GCU Invitational and has a season-best of 5.82 meters (19-1.25) set at the Indoor National Championships.

The top two placements in each event earned All-ACCAC Conference honors.

First Team All-ACCAC

  • Jessica Bright-Schade – Javelin – 37.76 meters (123-10)
  • Brooke Peterson – Pole Vault – 3.65 meters (11-11.75)
  • Jackie Trice – Long Jump – 5.69 meters (18-8)

Second Team All-ACCAC

  • Candice Pocase – Pole Vault – 2.45 meters (8-0.50)

The Aztecs will compete at the Triton Invitational on Friday and Saturday April 7-8 at the University of California San Diego. Competition begins at 9:30 a.m. on both days.


Filed under

breaking, sports, college,

Read more about

aztecs, brooke peterson, candice pocase, jackie trice, jessica bright-schade, pcc, track and field

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder