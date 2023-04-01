TucsonSentinel.com
Pima's Harrouch continues hot streak, wins 5th straight individual crown at South Mtn
Pima's Harrouch continues hot streak, wins 5th straight individual crown at South Mtn

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Sophomore Maria Harrouch closed out the regular season winning her fifth straight individual title at the South Mountain CC Invitational on Thursday in Laveen Village, AZ. She posted career-bests rounds and finished with a 137 (69-68). The Aztecs claimed second place in the team standings for the first time this season.
The Pima Community College women’s golf team competed in its sixth and final regular season tournament on Thursday in the South Mountain CC Invitational held at the Aguila Golf Course in Laveen Village.

The Aztecs took second place for the first time this season in the team standings as they shot a two-round total of 645 (322-323). They finished in third place in all of the previous tournaments. Mesa Community College was first with a 637 (314-323) and South Mountain Community College was third at 664 (329-335).

Sophomore Maria Harrouch continued her stellar play as she claimed the individual crown for the fifth straight tournament. She produced season-best rounds and finished with a 137. She shot a 3-under par 69 in Wednesday’s round and closed out the final round with four straight birdies, finishing the day with a 4-under par 68. Harrouch won the individual title by 12-strokes as South Mountain’s Kylie Rehberger took second place with a 149 (68-81)

Sophomore Angelica Martinez tied for seventh place as she finished with a 7-stroke improvement in the final round after she shot a 163 (85-78) for the tournament.

Freshman Myranda Moreno (Tucson Magnet HS) took 11th place after she shot a 168 (81-87) and fellow freshman Kayley Yanez (Marana HS) closed it out with a 177 (87-90); finishing in 17th place.

The Aztecs will compete in the Southwest District Championships on April 17-19 at the Hillcrest Golf Course in Sun City West.


