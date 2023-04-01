Lane earns nat'l qualifier in 1,500 as Pima men's track earns All-Conference in 10 events

The Pima Community College men’s track & field team competed at the ACCAC Conference Championships on Friday at Glendale Community College.

The No. 12-ranked Aztecs went 4-1 in head-to-head meetings. They beat Central Arizona College (148-51), Glendale Community College (166-30), Paradise Valley Community College (143-52) and Phoenix College (187-5). The Aztecs lost to Mesa Community College (109-90).

Freshman Johnathon Lane (Walden Grove HS) earned his second national qualifier as he took sixth place in the 1,500-race with a time of 3 minutes, 59.92 seconds. He set a national qualifying time in the 5,000 meters (14:58.02) last week at the Willie Williams Classic.

Sophomore Joel Gardner (Ironwood Ridge HS) improved on his national qualifying time in the 1,500 meters. He took second place with a time of 3:54.23. His previous national qualifier was set at 3:57.43. It is also the fastest time produced in the event since Abdi Abdirahman’s time of 3:50.80 back in 1996. Gardner is now sixth all-time in the Pima top 10 for the 1,500 race.

The 4x400 relay team of sophomores Tristan Spalding (Palo Verde HS), Orion Barger (Canyon del Oro HS), Nathan Plant and freshman Broden Cahoon improved on their qualifier as they finished in second place with a time of 3:15.53; it was previously set at 3:17.11.

Sophomore Trey Tintinger also improved on his national qualifier in the High Jump as he took first place and cleared 2.07 meters (6-feet, 9.50-inches). He is now in the top 10 of the Pima Outdoor records. His previous qualifier was set at 2.05 meters (6-8.75). He jumped 2.11 meters (6-11) during the Indoor Season.

The top two placements in each event earned All-ACCAC Conference honors.

First Team All-ACCAC

Joshua Bowen – Javelin – 50.86 meters (166-10)

Kayden Cockrell – Triple Jump – 14.35 meters (47-1)

Jett Jue – Long Jump – 7.20 meters (23-7.50)

Trey Tintinger – High Jump – 2.07 meters (6-9.50)

4x100 (Jacob Rosales, Tristan Spalding, Prince Conteh, Broden Cahoon) – 41.86

Second Team All-ACCAC

Anthony Avila – Discus – 43.32 meters (142-1)

Orion Barger – 400 meters – 47.74

Rowan Coulombe – Javelin – 46.88 meters (153-9)

Joel Gardner – 1,500 meters – 3:54.92

4x400 (Tristan Spalding, Orion Barger, Nathan Plant, Broden Cahoon) 3:15.53

The Aztecs will compete at the Triton Invitational on Friday and Saturday April 7-8 at the University of California San Diego. Competition begins at 9:30 a.m. on both days.