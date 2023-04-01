Imhoff throws shutout but Pima baseball snaps 13-game win streak at Scottsdale

The Pima Community College baseball team (31-8, 18-6 in ACCAC) had its 13-game winning streak snapped on Saturday as it split at Scottsdale Community College (14-17, 9-13).

Sophomore Anthony Imhoff (Queen Creek HS) threw a complete game shutout in the first matchup. Freshman Benji Cazares (Tucson Magnet HS) and sophomore Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS) had key hits but the offense struggled on the day.

Game 1: (20) Pima CC Aztecs 2, Scottsdale CC Artichokes 0 (8 innings): The Aztecs were hitless for seven innings but sophomore Luis Garcia (Salpointe Catholic HS) got it going with a leadoff single in the 8th. Sophomore Hunter Faildo singled with two outs to put two runners on base. Cazares came through with a two-run RBI double scoring Garcia and Faildo.

Cazares went 1 for 4 with two RBIs. Garcia was 1 for 3 with a run scored while Faildo finished 1 for 4 with a run. The Aztecs had three walks for the game.

Imhoff picked up the win (8-1) as he pitched a complete game, giving up two hits with nine strikeouts and one walk on 86 pitches.

PCC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 3 1

SCC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2

W – Imhoff (8-1). 2B: Cazares.

Game 2: Scottsdale CC Artichokes 3, (20) Pima CC Aztecs 2 (7 innings): The Artichokes got on the board and the Pima rally fell short.

The Artichokes scored three runs in the 1st inning. The Aztecs cut into the lead in the 3rd. With two outs, freshman Antonio Avila drew a walk. Stucky took an 0-1 count out of the park sending it to center field for the two-run homer.

The Aztecs loaded the bases with one out in the 6th inning but a strikeout and a pop out ended the threat. The Aztecs went down in order in the 4th, 5th and 7th innings.

Stucky finished the game 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Faildo and Cazares each went 1 for 3 while Avila scored a run and drew a walk.

Freshman Alessandro Castro (Pusch Ridge Christian HS) took the loss (5-3) as he pitched six innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and no walks on 70 pitches.

PCC 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 1

SCC 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 5 1

L – A. Castro (5-3). HR: Stucky. SB: Avila.

The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field on Tuesday when they host Phoenix College in an ACCAC doubleheader. First game starts at noon.