Pima soccer players Kortney Cahill & Dulcenella Yebra sign with 4-year universities

Pima Community College women’s soccer players Kortney Cahill (Cienega HS) and Dulcenella Yebra (Tucson Magnet HS) signed their respected letters of intent to continue collegiate play at the four-year university level.

Cahill, a sophomore defender, signed her letter of intent to Caldwell University, an NCAA Division II school in Caldwell, New Jersey. The Cougars play in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference.

Cahill played in 21 games; making 19 starts in the backfield this season. She also scored two goals. In the shortened 2020-21 season, she played and started in all 10 games.

Cahill will join former Aztecs and Tucson Magnet High School players Brianna Lewis and Taylor Gutierrez on the 2022 squad.

Yebra, a sophomore midfielder, signed to play at Benedictine University Mesa, an NAIA school in Mesa, AZ. The Redhawks play in the California Pacific Conference.

Yebra played in 13 games; making eight starts this season. She played in nine games during the shortened 2020-21 season and made five starts at the midfield.

Cahill and Yebra helped the Aztecs finish 16-5-1 overall and reach the NJCAA Division II National Championship game and claim the NJCAA Region I, Division II Championship.

- 30 -