Pima forward/center Traivar Jackson named NJCAA Division II All-American

Pima Community College men’s basketball player Traivar Jackson earned national recognition from the NJCAA on Wednesday for his efforts during the 2021-22 men’s basketball season.

Jackson, a forward/center from Anchorage, AK, was selected Second Team NJCAA Division II All-American.

He is the sixth player under coach Brian Peabody to earn All-American honors; Jake Lieppert (Saguaro HS) in 2020, Abram Carrasco (Cholla HS) in 2019, Keven Biggs (Cienega HS) in 2018, Deion James (Empire HS) in 2017 and Murphy Gershman (Tucson Magnet HS) in 2015. He is the ninth Pima men’s basketball player overall to be an NJCAA All-American: Darrell King (1991), James Ford (1990) and Greg Cook (1980).

Jackson was named the ACCAC Division II Freshman of the Year, first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. He was selected ACCAC Division II Player of the Week three times and NJCAA Division II Player of the Week for the period of Dec. 13-Jan. 3.

He posted 14 double-doubles this season in points and rebounds averaging 19.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game. He played and started in all 30 games, scoring in double figures in 29 of the 30 games. He also shot 63.1 percent from the field.

The Aztecs made the NJCAA Region I, Division II Playoffs but fell at Scottsdale Community College in the semifinals. They finished 17-13 overall.

Jackson will play his sophomore season for the Aztecs in 2022-23.

- 30 -