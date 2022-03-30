Zastrow helps Pima baseball bounce back in split at Chandler-Gilbert

The Pima Community College baseball team (26-12, 13-9 in ACCAC) got a boost in the second game on Wednesday as they earned a split on the road at Chandler-Gilbert Community College (16-23, 7-15).

Sophomore Jose Enriquez finished the day 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored while freshman Gage Mestas went 3 for 7 with three runs scored and two steals.

Game 1: Chandler-Gilbert CC Coyotes 6, Pima CC Aztecs 2: The Aztecs took the lead in the 4th inning but the Coyotes scored six runs in the 5th inning.

Mestas led off the 4th inning with a single. With two outs, Enriquez hit an RBI triple to score Mestas to put the Aztecs on the board. Freshman Trent Kiraly followed with an RBI single to drive in Enriquez to make it 2-0.

Enriquez finished the game 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Kiraly also went 2 for 3 with an RBI while Mestas was 2 for 3 with a run scored. Sophomores Preston Clifford (Sabino HS) and Fernando Loera each drew a walk in the game.

Sophomore Jaren Jackson took the loss as he pitched six innings, giving up six runs (six earned) on 11 hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

PCC 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 6 0

CGCC 0 0 0 0 6 0 x 6 11 0

L – Jackson (5-2). 3B – Enriquez. SB – Mestas.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 10, Chandler-Gilbert CC Coyotes 3: The Aztecs took an early lead and never relinquished as they got plenty of help on the mound.

Sophomore Bradon Zastrow picked up the win after he threw six innings, giving up one run (none earned) on seven hits with seven strikeouts and one walk on 77 pitches.

Enriquez got it going in the 1st inning with a 2-run RBI single bringing in Mestas and freshman Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS). Freshman Joey Adge made it 3-0 after he hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to score sophomore Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS), who led off the inning with a triple.

Ballesteros went yard with a solo home run to left field in the 6th inning to increase Pima’s lead to 6-1.

The Aztecs took advantage of a couple of errors in the 9th inning to tack on three more runs. Ballesteros also hit an RBI single to plate Enriquez.

Ballesteros finished a double short of the cycle as he went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Stucky was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs while Enriquez finished 1 for 2 with two RBIs, a run and two walks. Mestas was 1 for 4 with two runs and sophomore Emilio Corona closed out the game going 1 for 5 with an RBI double in the 5th inning.

PCC 2 1 0 0 2 1 0 1 3 10 11 3

CGCC 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 10 4

W – Zastrow (1-3). 2B - Stucky, Corona. 3B – Stucky, Ballesteros. HR – Ballesteros. SB – Corona, Mestas, Loera.

The Aztecs will return to the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field on Saturday to face off against Scottsdale Community College in an ACCAC doubleheader. First game starts at noon.

- 30 -