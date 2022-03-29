Pima pitcher Darius Garcia earns 2nd nod as ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week

Pima Community College baseball pitcher Darius Garcia (Volcano Vista HS, NM) put on a showcase in his start on Saturday and was recognized by the ACCAC Conference for his efforts once again.

Garcia, a freshman left-handed pitcher, was named ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week for the week of Mar. 21-27 after he pitched a no-hitter against GateWay Community College. He threw five innings with seven strikeouts and two walks on 56 pitches in Pima’s 10-0 win in the first game.

It was his second selection as ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week as he earned the honor for the week of Mar. 7-13.

Garcia is now 4-2 in seven starts and eight total appearances on the mound with a 3.38 ERA in 34.2 innings pitched. He has 49 strikeouts and 13 walks.

The Aztecs will play at Chandler-Gilbert Community College on Wednesday in an ACCAC doubleheader. First pitch is at noon.

- 30 -