sports

Pima softball drops doubleheader to Eastern Arizona

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
    Photo by Stephanie van LatumThe Aztecs softball team dropped their ACCAC doubleheader against Eastern Arizona College, falling 8-0 and 14-12. Sophomore Mia Casadei (Tanque Verde HS) was a spark for the Pima offense in the second game as she went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. The Aztecs are now 18-15 overall and 15-9 in ACCAC conference play.

The Pima Community College softball team (18-15, 15-9 in ACCAC) hit a bump in the road on Tuesday in its ACCAC doubleheader against Eastern Arizona College (26-12, 23-5).

The Aztecs dropped two games to the Gila Monsters at the West Campus Aztec Field. Sophomore Elise Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) finished the day 3 for 6 with three RBIs. Freshman Alexis Tsosie-Hood took the decisions on the mound.

Game 1: Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters 8, Pima CC Aztecs 0: The Aztecs’ offense was held to two hits for the game.

Munoz finished 1 for 2 while sophomore Analisa Gomez (University HS) went 1 for 3.

Freshman Mallory Zylinski-Wrobel (Sahuarita HS) and sophomore Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) each drew a walk.

Tsosie-Hood took the loss (2-4) as she pitched five innings, giving up seven runs (six earned) and 11 hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

EAC   0 1 2 0 0 4 1   8 14 1
PCC   0 0 0 0 0 0 0   0  2  1

L – Tsosie-Hood (2-4).

Game 2: Eastern Arizona College Gila Monster 14, Pima CC Aztecs 12: The Aztecs fought back from a seven-run deficit and took the lead after the 4th inning, but the Gila Monsters scored five unanswered to get the win.

Down 9-8 in the 4th inning, the Aztecs scored four runs to take the lead. Freshman Wendy Castro (Canyon del Oro HS) tied it up at 9-9 with an RBI single to score Zylinski-Wrobel. Sophomore Mia Casadei (Tanque Verde HS) followed with her second 2-run RBI double bringing around sophomore Alejandra Castro and Wendy Castro. Freshman Madison Fillman-Moreno (Sabino HS) capped off the surge with an RBI double to plate Casadei and make it 12-9. The Gila Monsters scored two runs in the 5th and three in the 7th inning.

Down 7-0 in the 2nd inning, the Aztecs rallied with five runs. Casadei hit her first 2-run RBI double driving in Zylinski-Wrobel and Tapia. Wendy Castro scored on a wild pitch and Casadei crossed home plate on Munoz’s RBI single. Fillman-Moreno also scored on a wild pitch and the Aztecs trailed 7-5.

The Aztecs continued to cut into the deficit as they scored three runs in the 3rd. Alejandra Castro led things off with a solo home run to right field to make it 9-6. Munoz hit a two-run RBI double to score Tapia and Fillman-Moreno as the Aztecs trailed 9-8.

Casadei finished the game going 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Munoz went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Alejandra Castro was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs while Wendy Castro closed it out going 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs. Fillman-Moreno was 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs. Zylinski-Wrobel and Tapia also each scored two runs.

Tsosie-Hood took the loss (2-5) as she pitched two innings, giving up three runs (three earned) on three hits with one walk.

EAC   6 1 2 0 2 0 3   14 18 2
PCC   0 5 3 4 0 0 0   12 12 3

L – Tsosie-Hood (2-5). 2B: Casadei 2, Munoz, Zylinski-Wrobel, Fillman-Moreno. HR: A. Castro.

The Aztecs will play an ACCAC doubleheader at Scottsdale Community College next Tuesday, April 4. First game starts at 1 p.m.

— 30 —

