Pima softball's Elise Munoz named ACCAC Division I Player of the Week

The Pima Community College softball player Elise Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) was selected ACCAC Division I Player of the Week for the week of Mar. 13-19.

Munoz, a sophomore outfielder, and lead-off hitter, went 10 for 16 (.625) with five RBIs, five runs scored, five doubles, two walks and one steal as Pima went 3-1 after splitting with South Mountain Community College and sweeping Paradise Valley Community College.

Munoz is batting .462 in 106-at bats. She leads the Aztecs with 40 runs scored, 49 hits and 11 stolen bases.

The Aztecs are back at the West Campus Aztec Field on Tuesday when they host Eastern Arizona College in an ACCAC doubleheader. First game starts at 1 p.m.