Samorano & Tapia homer but Pima softball drops doubleheader vs. No. 2 Yavapai

The Pima Community College softball team (9-15, 9-15 in ACCAC) played a competitive first game but dropped a ACCAC conference doubleheader against No. 2 ranked Yavapai College (31-2, 23-1).

Game 1: (2) Yavapai College Roughriders 18, Pima CC Aztecs 12: The offensive barrage was on as the Aztecs and the Roughriders combined for 30 runs. The 12 runs by the Aztecs was the most given up by Yavapai this season

With the bases loaded and two outs in the 4th inning, freshman Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) hit a grand slam to center field bringing in freshman Kalynn Worthy (Verrado HS), Elise Muñoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) and Shannon Vivoda to cut the deficit to 11-6.

The Aztecs chipped away in the 6th inning with another five runs. Freshman Kelli Samorano (Tucson Magnet HS) hit a 2-run homer driving in Tapia and cutting it to 16-10. Muñoz hit a 2-run RBI single to score Alejandra Castro and freshman Mia Casadei (Tanque Verde HS) and make it 16-12.

Tapia finished 1 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored while Samorano fell a triple short of the cycle as she went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs. Muñoz was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run and freshman Faith Orton (Amphitheater HS) went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Worthy finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run.

Orton took the loss as she went six and one-third innings, giving up 15 runs (15 earned) on 20 hits with four strikeouts and four walks.

YC 4 1 4 2 1 4 2 18 25 3

PCC 0 0 2 4 1 5 0 12 12 0

L – Orton (7-5). 2B – Samorano, Worthy, Orton. HR – Samorano, Tapia.

Game 2: (2) Yavapai College Roughriders 17, Pima CC Aztecs 0 (5 innings): The Aztecs got overwhelmed in the second game as the offense went stagnant.

Samorano and freshmen Analisa Gomez (University HS) and Desiree Martinez (Canyon del Oro HS) all drew walks while Vivoda had two hit-by-pitches.

Freshman Teresa Garza (Benson HS) took the loss as she pitched one and one-third innings in relief, giving up eight runs (six earned) on six hits with two walks.

YC 3 7 3 0 4 17 18 0

PCC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3\

L – Garza (0-3).

The Aztecs will hit the road on Tuesday when they play at Eastern Arizona College on Tuesday in Thatcher. First game of the doubleheader will start at noon.

- 30 -