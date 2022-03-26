sticky zone 56764
Sponsored by

Sports

Garcia throws first PCC baseball's first no-hitter since 2018 as Aztecs run-rule GateWay

Share

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College baseball team (25-11, 12-8 in ACCAC) fired on all cylinders on Saturday as they took two games from GateWay Community College (13-22, 8-12).

Freshman Darius Garcia threw the team's first no-hitter since Mason Myhre against Chandler-Gilbert Community College on April 28, 2018. 

The offense scored 24 runs on 26 hits for the day. Sophomore Preston Clifford (Sabino HS) and freshman Gage Mestas, the No. 1 and No. 2 hitters in the line-up, went a combined 9 for 14 with 10 RBIs and seven runs scored. Freshman Trent Kiraly closed out the day going 3 for 6 with five RBIs and two runs scored.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 10, GateWay CC Geckos 0 (5 innings): Garcia threw a no-hitter in five innings, as he finished with seven strikeouts and two walks.

The Aztecs broke open a scoreless game with 10 runs in the 4th inning. Clifford and Mestas hit back-to-back 2-run RBI singles. With two outs, freshman Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS) hit an RBI single to drive in Mestas to make it 6-0.

Two batters later, Kiraly hit a 3-run bomb to left field to make it 9-0. Sophomore Josh Lackner capped off the barrage with an RBI single to score sophomore Fernando Loera.

Kiraly finished the game 1 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Clifford and Mestas each finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored while Loera was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Player’s Quote: “Other than my fastball, my slider was my go-to pitch to get their hitters out,” Garcia said. “Working backwards and changing their eye level was also what helped me confuse their batters.”

Sponsorships available
Support TucsonSentinel.com & let thousands of daily readers know
your business cares about creating a HEALTHIER, MORE INFORMED Tucson

GWCC   0 0 0   0   0     0   0   2
PCC       0 0 0 (10) x   10  10  0

W – Garcia (4-2). HR – Kiraly. SB – Clifford, Enriquez, Loera, Pintor.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 14, GateWay CC Geckos 4 (7 innings): The Aztecs trailed 3-1 but scored 13 of the final 14 runs of the game.

Sophomore Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS) hit a one-out single in the 7th and later scored when fellow sophomore Emilio Corona hit a walk-off RBI single to end the game.

Mestas put the Aztecs ahead 4-3 in the 3rd inning with a 2-run RBI single driving in pinch runner Isaiah Pintor (Canyon del Oro HS) and Clifford. Following a walk by Stucky, Kiraly hit a 2-run RBI single of his own scoring Mestas and Stucky as Pima took a 6-3 lead.

Mestas hit another 2-run RBI single in the 4th inning plating Pintor and Clifford once again making it 9-3.

Stucky came through on a bases-loaded situation in the 6th inning with a 3-run RBI double bringing in Pintor, Mestas and Corona. He later scored on the same play after an outfield error making it 13-4.

Mestas finished the game going 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored while Clifford led off the bottom of the 1st inning with a home run as he went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Stucky was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs and Kiraly went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Corona finished 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Freshman Matt Cornelius picked up the win in relief as he went two and two-third innings, giving up one run (one earned) on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

GWCC   0 1 2 0 1 0 0    4    9   4
PCC       1 0 5 3 0 4 1   14  16  1

Thanks for reading TucsonSentinel.com. Tell your friends to follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

W – Cornelius (3-2). 2B – Stucky, Faildo. HR – Clifford. 

The Aztecs hit the road on Tuesday as they play at Chandler-Gilbert Community College. The first game of the doubleheader starts at noon.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Photos by Stephanie van Latum

Freshman Darius Garcia threw the first Pima baseball no-hitter since 2018 as he finished with seven strikeouts and two walks. Freshman Trent Kiraly (pictured) and sophomore Preston Clifford each homered on the day as the Aztecs baseball team earned run-rule victories against GateWay Community College. The Aztecs improved to 25-11 overall and 12-8 in ACCAC conference play.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 10, GateWay CC Geckos 0 (5 innings)

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 14, GateWay CC Geckos 4 (7 innings)

Categories

breaking, sports, baseball, college

Read more about

andrew stucky, aztecs, darius garcia, emilio corona, fernando loera, gage mestas, hunter faildo, isaiah pintor, josh lackner, matt cornelius, pcc, preston clifford, romeo ballesteros, trent kiraly,

More by Raymond Suarez