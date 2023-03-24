Luis Garcia goes 5-6 with seven RBIs as Aztec baseball wins 10th straight

The Pima Community College baseball team (28-8, 15-5 in ACCAC) continued its offensive onslaught as it scored double figure runs for the sixth straight game on Friday, sweeping GateWay Community College (14-17, 7-13) in Mesa.

The Aztecs scored 25 runs on the day as the team won their 10th straight game.They have scored 74 runs in the last six games.

Sophomore Luis Garcia (Salpointe Catholic HS) finished the day 5 for 6 with seven RBIs, two runs scored and two doubles. Freshman David Shackelford closed out the day 3 for 5 with four RBIs, three runs scored and three walks. Sophomore Hunter Faildo was 5 for 9 with an RBI and a run. Sophomore Anthony Imhoff (Queen Creek HS) and freshman Alessandro Castro (Pusch Ridge Christian HS) got the wins.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 10, GateWay CC Geckos 3: The Aztecs took the lead with four runs in the 3rd inning and three runs in the 4th and added more insurance in the later innings to pick up the win.

Sophomore Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS) started off the 3rd inning with a double, which was followed by Faildo’s single. Freshman Benji Cazares (Tucson Magnet HS) put the Aztecs on the scoreboard with an RBI double to score Stucky. Faildo would later score on a wild pitch. Sophomore Joey Adge and Shackelford had back-to-back walks with the bases loaded to make it 4-0.

Shackelford had another bases loaded walk in the 4th inning to plate Cazares. Garcia padded Pima’s lead to 7-0 with a two-run RBI double to bring in freshman Antonio Avila and sophomore Rocco Gump (Seton Catholic HS).

The Geckos scored three runs in the bottom of the 4th but the Aztecs got the runs back with one in the 5th inning and two runs in the 6th. Avila hit an RBI triple in the 5th to bring around Cazares. Garcia and sophomore Gage Mestas hit back-to-back RBI singles in the 6th inning.

Garcia finished the game 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Shackelford went 1 for 1 with two RBIs, a run scored and three walks. Cazares was 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Avila closed out the game at 1 for 3 with an RBI, two runs and two walks.

Imhoff picked up the win (7-1) after he threw six innings, giving up three runs (three earned) on four hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk on 104 pitches.

PCC 0 0 4 3 1 2 0 10 11 0

GWCC 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 3 5 1

W – Imhoff (7-1). 2B: Shackelford, Garcia, Cazares, Stucky. 3B: Avila. SB: Mestas

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 15, GateWay CC Geckos 2 (7 innings): The Aztecs scored the first 15 runs of the game as they completed the sweep with a run-rule victory.

The Aztecs scored two runs in the 2nd, five runs in the 3rd inning, six in the 5th and one run in each the 6th and 7th innings.

Garcia continued to produce a strong bat as he hit RBI singles in each the 2nd and 3rd innings. He made it 9-0 in the 5th with a two-run RBI double. Garcia went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored.

Shackelford carried on his momentum from the first game as he hit a two-run RBI double in the 3rd inning to make it 6-0 as he finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Sophomore Braedon Mondeau (Cienega HS) led off the 2nd inning with a home run to put the Aztecs on the scoreboard. He also had an RBI single in the 3rd inning and was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Faildo closed out the game 3 for 4 with an RBI double in the 6th inning.

A. Castro got the win (5-2) as he pitched five shutout innings, giving up six hits with four strikeouts and two walks on 74 pitches.

PCC 0 2 5 0 6 1 1 15 15 1

GWCC 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 9 2

W – A. Castro (5-2). 2B: Stucky, Shackelford, Mestas, Garcia, Faildo. 3B: K. Castro. HR: Mondeau. SB: Reeves, Gump, Shackelford.

The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field on Tuesday when they host Chandler-Gilbert Community College in an ACCAC conference doubleheader. First game starts at noon.