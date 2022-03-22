Vivoda hits 2 homers with 4 RBIs as Pima softball splits at Glendale

The Pima Community College softball team (9-13, 9-13 in ACCAC) took to the road on Tuesday for an ACCAC doubleheader at Glendale Community College (10-16, 8-14).

Freshman Shannon Vivoda went yard twice as she finished the day 2 for 7 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Freshman Kalynn Worthy (Verrado HS) was also dangerous at the plate as she went 3 for 6 with four RBIs and a run.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 10, Glendale CC Gauchos 3: The Aztecs padded their lead with five runs in the 7th inning. Sophomore Alejandra Castro hit a bases-loaded RBI single to score pinch runner Alize Rodriguez (Bourgade Catholic HS); which was followed by freshman Mia Casadei’s (Tanque Verde HS) 2-run RBI double driving in sophomore Faith Orton (Amphitheater HS) and freshman Kelli Samorano (Tucson Magnet HS) to make it 8-3. Worthy capped off the inning with a 2-run RBI single plating Castro and Casadei.

After a scoreless first two innings, the Aztecs got on the board with four runs in the 3rd. Orton hit an RBI single to bring around freshman Analisa Gomez (University HS). Samorano followed with a 3-run home run to make it 4-0.

Vivoda led off the 5th inning with a home run to make it 5-2. She finished 1 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Samorano was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored while Worthy went 1 for 4 with two RBIs. Casadei finished 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Orton went 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Orton picked up the win as she threw a complete game, giving up three runs (one earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks on 88 pitches.

PCC 0 0 4 0 1 0 5 10 10 1

GCC 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 3 8 1

W – Orton (7-4). 2B – Casadei. HR – Samorano, Vivoda. SB – Muñoz.

Game 2: Glendale CC Gauchos 15, Pima CC Aztecs 6 (5 innings): The Gauchos scored four runs in the 5th inning to get the run rule win. They scored six runs in the 2nd inning and five runs in the 4th.

The Aztecs took the early lead when freshman Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) hit a leadoff home run to left field in the 2nd inning.

Worthy went yard to center field to lead off the 3rd inning as Pima trailed 6-2. Worthy hit an RBI single in the 4th inning to bring in Tapia; which cut the deficit to 6-3.

Vivoda hit her second home run of the day as she jacked a 3-run homer to center field, scoring freshman Elise Muñoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) and Gomez.

Worthy finished the game 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Vivoda went 1 for 3 with three RBIs and a run while Tapia was 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Freshman Ali Montiel (Cholla HS) took the loss as she pitched two innings in relief, giving up five runs (five earned) on six hits with two walks.

PCC 0 1 1 1 3 6 9 2

GCC 0 6 0 5 4 15 15 0

L – Montiel (1-2). 2B – Muñoz. HR – Tapia, Worthy, Vivoda.

The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Aztec Softball Field as they host No. 2 Yavapai College for an ACCAC doubleheader. First game starts at noon.

- 30 -