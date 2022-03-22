Corona homers, Ballesteros has 4 RBIs as Pima baseball splits at Glendale

The Pima Community College baseball team (23-11, 10-8 in ACCAC) had a 10-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday at Glendale Community College (18-16-1, 8-10).

Sophomore Emilio Corona was a threat at the plate as he finished the day 5 for 7 with a home run, an RBI, two runs scored and two walks. Fellow sophomore Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS) was 2 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 11, Glendale CC Gauchos 6: The offense was shut out for four innings but broke out late.

Down 2-0 in the top-half of the 5th inning, sophomore Fernando Loera scored on an error. Freshman Gage Mestas tied the game with an RBI single to bring in freshman Braedon Mondeau (Cienega HS).

The Aztecs trailed 5-2 heading into the 6th inning but put up a 7-spot to take the lead. Freshmen Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS), Trent Kiraly and Loera hit three straight RBI singles to tie it up at 5-5. Mondeau drew a walk to load the bases and Ballesteros followed with a 2-run RBI single driving in pinch runner Kaden Stremick and Loera. Two batters later, Mestas hit a 2-run RBI single of his- own as the Aztecs took a 9-5 lead.

Ballesteros finished the game 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a run while Mestas went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Loera was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Mondeau also scored three runs. Corona finished 3 for 4 with a run and Stucky closed it out going 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Sophomore Wilson Bannister picked up the win in relief, going one and one-third innings while giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits.

PCC 0 0 0 0 2 7 2 11 14 2

GCC 0 2 0 0 3 1 0 6 8 1

W – Bannister (2-0). 2B – Corona, Stucky. SB – Loera.

Game 2: Glendale CC Gauchos 4, Pima CC Aztecs 2: The Aztecs struggled on offense leaving 12 runners on base; which included bases loaded in the 8th and the tying run in the 9th.

Corona put the Aztecs up in the 1st inning with a solo home run to center field with two outs. The Gauchos responded with two runs in the 3rd and one in the 4th.

Ballesteros drew a walk in the 5th inning and stole home plate to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Corona finished the game 2 for 3 with an RBI, a run and two walks. Mestas and Stucky each went 2 for 5 while sophomores Josh Lackner and Alex Acevedo (Nogales HS) each were 1 for 2.

Sophomore Bradon Zastrow took the loss as he pitched four innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

PCC 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 2

GCC 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 x 4 6 0

L – Zastrow (0-3). 2B – Mestas. HR – Corona. SB – Ballesteros 2, Lackner.

The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field on Saturday when they host GateWay Community College in an ACCAC doubleheader. First pitch is at noon.

