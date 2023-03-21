Chacon hits 2 walk-offs as Pima softball scores 33 runs to rout Glendale

The Pima Community College softball team (18-13, 15-7 in ACCAC) broke out the bats on Tuesday as it scored 33 runs in its ACCAC conference doubleheader against Glendale Community College (6-26, 4-20).

The Aztecs have won five out of their last six games. Freshman Mina Chacon (Tucson Magnet HS) closed out her day going 4 for 9 with eight RBIs and five runs scored. Freshman Mallory Zylinski-Wrobel (Sahuarita HS) finished the day 6 for 7 with six RBIs and a run scored. Sophomore Analisa Gomez (University HS) was 5 for 7 with four RBIs and seven runs scored. Sophomore Elise Munoz went 4 for 8 with an RBI and four runs. Freshmen Genesis Zazueta (Tucson Magnet HS) and Wendy Castro (Canyon del Oro HS) got the wins on the mound.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 14, Glendale CC Gauchos 6 (5 innings): Chacon hit her first walk-off of the day with a three-run shot scoring freshman Camila Zepeda (Tucson Magnet HS) and sophomore Alejandra Castro for the run rule victory.

The Aztecs fell behind 4-0 in the 1st inning but cut into Glendale’s lead in the bottom half of the inning. Castro hit an RBI single and Gomez scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit in half. Zylinski-Wrobel hit an RBI single to bring in Castro to make it 4-3.

The Aztecs took the lead in the 2nd inning when Gomez and Zepeda hit back-to back RBI singles. Zylinski-Wrobel added to the rally once again with a two-run RBI single scoring Zepeda and Chacon as Pima led 8-4.

The Gauchos scored two runs in the 3rd to cut into Pima’s lead but the Aztecs responded in the 4th inning with RBI singles from Zepeda and Zylinski-Wrobel.

Zylinski-Wrobel was a flawless 3 for 3 with four RBIs while Zepeda finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Chacon was 1 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs. Gomez finished the game going 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs while Munoz went 2 for 4 with two runs. Castro had an RBI and three runs scored and sophomore Mia Casadei (Tanque Verde HS) went 2 for 3 with two runs.

Zazueta picked up the win (6-6) as she went five innings, giving up six runs (four earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

GCC 4 0 2 0 0 6 6 1

PCC 3 5 0 2 4 14 14 3

W – Zazueta (6-6). 2B: Casadei, Gomez, Munoz, Zepeda, A. Castro. HR: Chacon. SB: Munoz.

•Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 19, Glendale CC Gauchos 11 (6 innings): The Aztecs took the lead at 11-5 but the Gauchos rallied to tie the game. The Aztecs scored eight answered to earn the second run rule win.

Chacon hit her second 3-run walk-off home run as she drove in Gomez and Zepeda to seal the victory.

Sophomore Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS), Munoz and Gomez all had RBIs in the six-run 6th inning.

With the game knotted at 11-11 in the 5th inning, the Aztecs scored two runs to retake the lead. Munoz and Gomez hit a single and a double respectively to get it started. Zepeda hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to bring in Munoz to make it 12-11. Chacon helped Pima’s cause with an RBI double to score Gomez.

The Aztecs trailed 4-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st. Wendy Castro tied the game with a two-run RBI double. She later scored the go-ahead run off an error. The Aztecs scored another five runs in the 2nd inning as Gomez and Zylinski-Wrobel each hit two-run RBI doubles as they went up 10-4. Tapia hit a solo home run in the 3rd inning as Pima led 11-5.

The Aztecs hit nine doubles in the game. Chacon finished 3 for 5 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Gomez went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and four runs scored. Zylinski-Wrobel closed out the game going 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Tapia was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs. Munoz and Zepeda each had an RBI and two runs while Alejandra Castro and Wendy Castro each finished with two RBIs and a run scored.

Wendy Castro got the win (8-4) as she pitched four innings, giving up 11 runs (eight earned) on 16 hits.

GCC 4 0 1 2 4 0 11 16 3

PCC 5 5 1 0 2 6 19 20 2]

W – W. Castro (8-4). 2B: Gomez 2, W. Castro, Munoz, Tapia, Zylinski-Wrobel, Zepeda, Chacon, A. Castro. HR: Tapia, Chacon.

The Aztecs will play at Yavapai College on Saturday in an ACCAC doubleheader in Prescott. First game will be at noon.