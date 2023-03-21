Pima baseball hits five homers, scores 25 runs in sweep of Glendale

The Pima Community College baseball team (26-8, 13-5 in ACCAC) picked up its eighth win in a row on Tuesday in a sweep over Glendale Community College (21-13, 8-10).

The Aztecs have won 12 of their last 13 games as they scored another 25 runs on the day. They had 24 runs in their doubleheader sweep over Langley Blaze on Monday.

Sophomore Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS) finished the day 3 for 7 with four RBIs and four runs scored. Sophomore Gage Mestas also went 3 for 7 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Sophomore Hunter Faildo closed out the day going 3 for 6 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Freshman Benji Cazares (Tucson Magnet HS) was 3 for 7 with four RBIs and three runs. Sophomore Jaeden Swanberg (Salpointe Catholic HS) and Matt Cornelius got the wins on the mound.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 12, Glendale CC Gauchos 3: The Aztecs broke the game open with seven runs in the 4th inning and another three runs in the 6th to take the first game.

With the score tied at 2-2 heading into the 4th, freshman Antonio Avila made sure it didn’t stay that way as he led off with a home run to give Pima the lead. Stucky and Faildo hit back-to-back RBI singles and Cazares drove out a three-run homer to make it 8-2. Avila, who started the barrage, capped off the inning with an RBI single as the Aztecs led 9-2.

Sophomore Joey Adge made his presence felt in the 6th inning when he hit a three-run home run scoring Cazares and freshman Alessandro Castro (Pusch Ridge Christian HS).

Cazares finished the game 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored while Adge went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run. Avila was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs and Mestas hit a two-run RBI single in the 2nd inning as he closed out the game going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Faildo finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Stucky was 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run.

Swanberg picked up the win (4-2) after he pitched six innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks on 92 pitches.

GCC 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 3 8 0

PCC 0 2 0 7 0 3 x 12 14 1

W – Swanberg (4-2). HR: Cazares, Adge, Avila. SB: Mondeau, Avila.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 13, Glendale CC Gauchos 2 (7 innings): The Aztecs picked up the run rule victory as they scored the first 12 runs of the game.

Faildo went yard in the 1st inning with a three-run homer. In the 2nd inning with one out, Stucky hit his own three-run bomb to make it 7-0. Freshman David Shackelford added a two-run RBI double and scored on the next play as sophomore Rocco Gump (Seton Catholic HS) drove him in on an RBI single. The Aztecs led 11-0 heading into the 3rd inning.

Gump hit a sacrifice-fly RBI in the 4th inning to score freshman Brant Kragel.

Stucky finished the game going 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored while Faildo went 1 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Shackelford finished 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs. Gump was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run. Mestas closed out the game 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs and Cazares hit an RBI single in the 5th as he finished 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Cornelius improved to 7-1 on the mound after he pitched five innings, giving up two runs (two earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk on 76 pitches.

GCC 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 8 0

PCC 3 8 0 1 1 0 x 13 11 0

W – Cornelius (7-1). 2B: Shackelford, Stucky, Kragel, Mestas. HR: Faildo, Stucky. SB: Reeves.

The Aztecs will hit the road for their next ACCAC doubleheader as they play at GateWay Community College on Friday. The first game will start at noon.