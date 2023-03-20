Pima baseball racks up 24 in sweep of Langley Blaze Pro-Tour team

The Pima Community College baseball team (24-8) returned to the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field on Monday for a non-conference doubleheader against the Langley Blaze Pro-Tour team.

The Aztecs scored 24 runs on the day, with eight extra-base hits which included home runs from freshmen David Shackelford and Elijah Reeves (Marana HS). They also had 10 stolen bases.

• Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 11, Langley Blaze 6: The Aztecs rallied and took the lead back for good with seven runs in the 4th inning to help win the first game.

Down 4-3 in the 4th, sophomore Joey Adge led off the inning with a walk. Shackelford followed with a two-run homer to help Pima recapture the lead at 5-4. Freshman Alessandro Castro (Pusch Ridge Christian HS) reached on an error and it scored sophomore Luis Garcia (Salpointe Catholic HS). Sophomore Gage Mestas scored on Castro’s play to steal second base to make it 7-4. With two outs, sophomore Rocco Gump (Seton Catholic HS) added to the lead with a two-run RBI triple bringing in Castro and sophomore Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS). Adge capped it off with an RBI double to plate Gump to make it 10-4.

Freshman Antonio Avila hit a two-run RBI single in the 1st inning to put the Aztecs ahead as he finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Gump went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run while Shackelford was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Castro finished 1 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Sophomore Anu Reis picked up the win (1-1) as he pitched five innings, giving up four runs (four earned) on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks on 87 pitches.

LB 0 0 4 0 0 1 1 6 9 6

PCC 2 1 0 7 0 1 x 11 9 1

W – Reis (1-1). 2B: Adge. 3B: Gump. HR: Shackelford. SB: Mestas 2, Avila 2, A. Castro, Stucky, Gump, Garcia.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 13, Langley Blaze 0 (5 innings): The Aztecs scored in every inning to take control and complete the sweep with a run-rule victory.

The Aztecs scored four runs in the 1st inning as freshman Benji Cazares (Tucson Magnet HS) and Jontae Hennesy (Horizon HS) hit RBI singles while freshman Ruben Castro (Tucson Magnet HS) hit his first RBI triple as the Aztecs took a 4-0 lead.

The Aztecs added one run in the 2nd and added to their total in the 3rd inning with five runs. The Aztecs loaded the bases with no outs as Hennesy brought in a pair of runs as he reached on an error. The Aztecs also took advantage of a couple of passed balls as R. Castro and Hennesy scored to make it 9-0. Reeves capped off the inning with a solo home run.

R. Castro hit his second RBI triple of the game in the 4th inning as Hennesy hit an RBI double.

Hennesy finished the game going 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored while R. Castro was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Reeves went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Mondeau finished 1 for 2 with three runs scored, Cazares went 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run.

Sophomore Matt Romero got the win (2-0) after he pitched four innings, giving up one hit with five strikeouts on 52 pitches.

LB 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1

PCC 4 1 5 3 x 13 9 1

W – M. Romero (2-0). 2B: Faildo, Hennesy. 3B: K. Castro 2. HR: Reeves. SB: Albrand, Reeves.

The Aztecs turn around and are back at Aztec Field on Tuesday as they host Glendale Community College in an ACCAC doubleheader. First game starts at noon.