Four Pima men's track athletes set national qualifiers at Willie Williams Classic

The Pima Community College men’s track & field team opened the NJCAA Outdoor Season on Friday and Saturday as part of the Willie Williams Classic hosted by the University of Arizona.

The Aztecs produced four athletes who set NJCAA Division I national qualifying times/marks at Roy P. Drachman Stadium.

Sophomore Mikhail Browne finished the Long Jump with a national-qualifying mark of 7.30 meters (23-feet, 11.5-inches) putting him No. 1 nationally. He also placed fourth in the Triple Jump and is ranked No. 3 after he finished with a personal-best jump of 14.58 meters (47-10).

Freshman Joshua Bowen earned a No. 1 national ranking in the javelin with a national qualifying throw of 54.50 meters (178-10).

Freshman Joel Gardner (Ironwood Ridge HS) claimed second place in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 14 minutes, 39.98 seconds. He earned a national qualifying time and is ranked No. 5 in the rankings for the event.

Freshman Orion Barger (Canyon del Oro HS) set his national qualifier in the 400-meter race finishing with a personal-best time of 47.60 seconds. He is ranked No. 10 nationally. Barger also set a personal record in the 200 meters with a time of 22.23.

Freshman Tristan Spalding (Palo Verde HS) also set a PR in the 200 meters at 21.84.

Sophomore Chalen Lozano (Marana HS) earned his personal-best in the 5,000 meters finishing with a time of 16:01.63.

The 4x400 relay team of Spalding, sophomore Andre Maytorena (Nogales HS), freshman Nathan Plant and Barger earned a personal record with a time of 3:19.54.

The Aztecs will compete in the Cody McBride Invitational held at Paradise Valley Community College on Thursday and Saturday.

