TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
PCC's Peterson & Bright-Schade earn nat'l qualifiers to open outdoor track & field season
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports

PCC's Peterson & Bright-Schade earn nat'l qualifiers to open outdoor track & field season

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Freshman Brooke Peterson earned a national qualifying mark in the Pole Vault with a mark of 3.67 meters (12-feet, 0.50-inches) while sophomore Jessica Bright-Schade set a national qualifying mark in the Javelin at 38.47 meters (126-feet, 2-inches) at the GCU Invitational.
    Ben CarbajalFreshman Brooke Peterson earned a national qualifying mark in the Pole Vault with a mark of 3.67 meters (12-feet, 0.50-inches) while sophomore Jessica Bright-Schade set a national qualifying mark in the Javelin at 38.47 meters (126-feet, 2-inches) at the GCU Invitational.

The Pima Community College women’s track & field team competed in their first meets of the 2023 outdoor season this week at the Mesa Multi’s Meet and the GCU Invitational.

Freshman Brooke Peterson (Mingus HS), who set her national qualifying mark in the Pole Vault during the Indoor Season, opened the Outdoor Season with a mark of 3.67 meters (12-0.50). She took fifth place in the event. Peterson’s season-best was set at 3.75 meters (12-3.50) on Jan. 28.

Sophomore Jessica Bright-Schade (Safford HS) earned her national qualifying mark in the Javelin as she took sixth place with a throw of 38.47 meters (126-feet, 2-inches).

Mesa Multi’s Meet

Sophomore Psalm Johnson (Union HS) took sixth place in the Heptathlon with a score of 3095 points.

The Aztecs will compete in the Willie Williams Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Roy P. Drachman Stadium hosted by the University of Arizona.


Related stories

Filed under

breaking, sports, college,

Read more about

aztecs, brooke peterson, jessica bright-schade, pcc, track and field

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder