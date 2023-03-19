PCC's Peterson & Bright-Schade earn nat'l qualifiers to open outdoor track & field season

The Pima Community College women’s track & field team competed in their first meets of the 2023 outdoor season this week at the Mesa Multi’s Meet and the GCU Invitational.

Freshman Brooke Peterson (Mingus HS), who set her national qualifying mark in the Pole Vault during the Indoor Season, opened the Outdoor Season with a mark of 3.67 meters (12-0.50). She took fifth place in the event. Peterson’s season-best was set at 3.75 meters (12-3.50) on Jan. 28.

Sophomore Jessica Bright-Schade (Safford HS) earned her national qualifying mark in the Javelin as she took sixth place with a throw of 38.47 meters (126-feet, 2-inches).

Mesa Multi’s Meet

Sophomore Psalm Johnson (Union HS) took sixth place in the Heptathlon with a score of 3095 points.

The Aztecs will compete in the Willie Williams Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Roy P. Drachman Stadium hosted by the University of Arizona.