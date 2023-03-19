Aztec men set 4 nat'l qualifying marks to open outdoor season at GCU Invitational

The Pima Community College men’s track & field team competed in their first outdoor season meets this week at the GCU Invitational in Phoenix and the Mesa Multi’s Meet in Mesa.

Sophomore Joshua Bowen earned a national qualifier in the Javelin as he finished in ninth place with a throw of 54.04 meters (177-feet, 3-inches).

Sophomore Orion Barger (Canyon del Oro HS) set his national qualifier in the 400-meter event, taking sixth place with a time of 47.78 seconds.

Sophomore Joel Gardner (Ironwood Ridge HS) and freshman Abraham Valenzuela (Palo Verde HS) earned national qualifiers in the 1,500-meter race. Gardner finished with a time of 3:57.43 and Valenzuela crossed the finish line at 3:59.60.

Mesa Multi’s Meet

Freshman Dillon Arvayo (Mountain View HS) took second place in the Decathlon with a total of 5300 points. He tied for first place in the Pole Vault and took second place in six events (100 meters, Long Jump, High Jump, 400 meters, 110-meter hurdles and 1,500 meters).

The Aztecs will compete in the Willie Williams Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Roy P. Drachman Stadium