Muñoz hits walk-off, Tapia and Vivoda homer as Pima softball sweeps Paradise Valley

The Pima Community College softball team (8-12, 8-12 in ACCAC) snapped its four-game skid on Saturday as it hosted an ACCAC doubleheader against Paradise Valley Community College (1-19, 1-19).

Freshman Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) had big production at the plate as she finished the day 3 for 6 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Fellow freshman Shannon Vivoda went 4 for 7 with two RBIs and two runs scored while freshman Elise Muñoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) 2 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 8, Paradise Valley CC Pumas 4: The Aztecs trailed early in the 1st inning but rallied back with eight unanswered runs.

Freshman Analisa Gomez (University HS) tied the game in the bottom half of the 1st inning by stealing home. Sophomore Faith Orton (Amphitheater HS) hit an RBI single to score Tapia and put Pima ahead.

The Aztecs tacked on three runs in the 2nd inning. Freshman Mia Casadei (Tanque Verde HS) scored on an error while Muñoz and Vivoda hit RBI singles. The Aztecs led 5-1.

Vivoda hit a leadoff homer in the 6th as she fell a triple short of hitting for the cycle, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Freshman Kelli Samorano (Tucson Magnet HS) was 3 for 4 with a run scored while Gomez went 2 for 3 with two runs.

Casadei hit an RBI double in the 5th inning and finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Tapia had an RBI single in the 4th and went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Orton picked up the win, pitching a complete game while giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits with nine strikeouts and five walks.

PVCC 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 4 5 3

PCC 2 3 0 1 1 1 x 8 14 1

W – Orton (6-4). 2B – Casadei, Gomez, Vivoda. HR – Vivoda. SB – Gomez, Tapia, Worthy.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 6, Paradise Valley CC Pumas 5: Muñoz walked it off as she hit an RBI single to center field to drive in freshman Desiree Martinez (Canyon del Oro HS).

The Aztecs took an early 1-0 lead in the 1st inning but recorded 12 straight outs as the Pumas took advantage with five runs in the 2nd inning.

Down 5-1 in the bottom of the 6th, Muñoz led off with a walk. Vivoda hit a single with one out; which set up Tapia’s 3-run home run to center field to cut the deficit to 5-4.

With one out in the 7th, freshman Alize Rodriguez (Bougade Catholic HS) hit a single. She stole second base and later scored on an error to tie the game at 5-5.

Martinez reached base on the same error and later stole second base to get into scoring position for Muñoz’s walk-off heroics.

Tapia hit an RBI single in the 1st inning and finished the game 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored. Muñoz went 1 for 2 with an RBI, two runs scored and two walks. Vivoda and Rodriguez each went 1 for 3 with a run scored.

Freshman Ali Montiel (Cholla HS) pitched the final five and one-third innings in relief, giving up four hits with one walk.

PVCC 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 5 9 1

PCC 1 0 0 0 0 3 2 6 6 2

W – Montiel (1-1). HR – Tapia. SB – Martinez, Rodriguez.

The Aztecs are back on the road on Tuesday when they play at Glendale Community College in an ACCAC doubleheader. First pitch is at 1 p.m.

- 30 -