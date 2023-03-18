Elise Munoz goes 6 for 7, Zazueta throws complete game as Pima softball sweeps Paradise Valley

The Pima Community College softball team (16-13, 13-7 in ACCAC) played its fourth straight ACCAC road doubleheader on Saturday at Paradise Valley Community College (4-17, 4-17).

Sophomore Elise Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) finished the day 6 for 7 with four RBIs, three runs scored and four doubles. Freshman Mallory Zulinski-Wrobel (Sahuarita HS) closed out her day going 4 for 7 with an RBI and a run. Freshman Camila Zepeda (Tucson Magnet HS) was 3 for 9 with three runs and three doubles. Sophomore Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) went 2 for 6 with two RBIs and two runs.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 6, Paradise Valley CC Pumas 1: The Aztecs scored runs in the first five innings while freshman Genesis Zazueta (Tucson Magnet HS) tossed a gem.

Zazueta pitched a complete game, giving up one run (one earned) on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

The Aztecs got on the board when sophomore Analisa Gomez (University HS) hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to score Munoz, who hit a leadoff double. The Aztecs scored two runs in the 2nd inning when Munoz drove in Zulinski-Wrobel and Tapia with an RBI single to make it 3-0.

Freshman Mina Chacon (Tucson Magnet HS) hit an RBI single in the 3rd inning to bring in Zepeda while Munoz came through once again with an RBI double in the 4th inning to drive in sophomore Mia Casadei (Tanque Verde HS) to make it 5-0. Tapia knocked in Chacon with an RBI single in the 5th inning.

Munoz was flawless at the plate as she went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, a run scored and three doubles. Chacon went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run while Tapia was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.

PCC 1 2 1 1 1 0 0 6 13 1

PVCC 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 0\

W – Zazueta (5-6). 2B: Munoz 3, Zepeda, Chacon, A. Castro.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 11, Paradise Valley CC Pumas 7: The offense was on fire as they scored in the first six innings of the game and freshman Alexis Tsosie-Hood got the win in relief.

Down 2-1 in the 2nd inning, the Aztecs rallied with four runs. They tied it up when Tapia hit a lead-off home run. Munoz put Pima ahead with an RBI single to score freshman Jasmine Majonica (Flowing Wells HS). The Aztecs padded the lead when sophomore Alejandra Castro hit a two-run RBI single bringing around Munoz and Gomez to make it 5-2.

Up 5-4 in the 3rd inning, Casadei went yard with a solo home run. She also reached base on an error in the 4th inning that brought in Castro and Zepeda to make it 8-4. Casadei capped off her day with an RBI single in the 6th inning to drive in Zepeda.

Castro hit a sacrifice-fly RBI in the 5th inning and finished the game 1 for 2 with three RBIs, a run scored and two walks. Casadei went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored while Munoz was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs. Gomez and Zepeda also each scored two runs. Zulinski-Wrobel finished 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Tsosie-Hood got the win (2-0) as she pitched five and two-third innings, giving up three runs (three earned) on nine hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

PCC 1 4 1 2 2 1 0 11 14 0

PVCC 2 2 0 0 1 2 0 7 14 2

W – Tsosie-Hood (2-0). 2B: Zepeda 2, Munoz, Zulinski-Wrobel. HR: Casadei, Tapia. SB: Munoz, Majonica, Chacon.

The Aztecs will return to the West Campus Aztec Softball Field on Tuesday when they host Glendale Community College in an ACCAC doubleheader. First game will be at 1 p.m.