Gage Mestas scores 3 runs, has 2 steals as Pima baseball sinks Bismarck State

The Pima Community College baseball team (22-8) closed out a busy week on Friday after playing its final game as part of the Tucson Invitational.

The Aztecs beat Bismarck State College 9-2 at the Kino Sports Complex. After dropping their first game of the week, the Aztecs bounced back and won four straight.

Pima took advantage of four errors by the Mystics in the 1st inning. Freshman Benji Cazares (Tucson Magnet HS) and sophomore Braedon Mondeau (Cienega HS) had back-to-back hits that resulted in them reaching base on errors while scoring sophomores Gage Mestas and Hunter Faildo respectively. Freshman Antonio Avila hit an RBI single to score Cazares to make it 3-0. Mondeau scored his run on an error to put Pima up 4-0.

Sophomore Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS) hit a sacrifice-fly RBI in the 2nd inning to bring in sophomore Luis Garcia (Salpointe Catholic HS), who drew a walk and advanced on the base paths on a wild pitch and tagging third base on Mestas’ flyout.

The Aztecs tacked on three more runs in the 4th inning. Faildo hit a two-run RBI single bringing in sophomore Rocco Gump (Seton Catholic HS) and Mestas to make it 7-1. Pinch runner Elijah Reeves (Marana HS) scored on an error.

Stucky added an RBI double in the 6th inning to drive in Mestas, who singled with one out.

Mestas finished 1 for 4 with three runs and two steals. Stucky went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a walk while Faildo was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, a run scored and a walk. Cazares had two RBIs and a run. Avila went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Sophomore Anthony Imhoff (Queen Creek HS) got the win (6-1) after he pitched three innings, giving up one run (one earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.

The Aztecs are back at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field on Monday when they host a non-conference doubleheader against the Langley Blaze Baseball Club (British Columbia). First game starts at noon.

BSC 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 7 6

PCC 4 1 0 3 0 1 x 9 7 1

W – Imhoff (6-1). 2B: Stucky. SB: Mestas 2, Avila, Faildo, Reeves.