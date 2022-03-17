Maxwell goes 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs as Pima sweeps Langley Blaze for 9th straight win

The Pima Community College baseball team (22-10) hosted a non-conference doubleheader on Thursday against the Langley Blaze Baseball Club (British Columbia).

The Aztecs outscored Langley Blaze 13-1 and have now won nine straight games. Freshman Gage Mestas finished the day 4 for 8 with four runs scored and an RBI. The Aztecs’ pitching staff combined gave up one run with 23 strikeouts.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 4, Langley Blaze 0: The Aztecs pitching staff threw a 1-hit shutout. The Aztecs scored two runs in the 2nd inning when sophomore Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS) hit an RBI double to score sophomore Fernando Loera. Freshman Hunter Faildo followed with an RBI single to drive in Ballesteros.

The Aztecs went up 3-0 in the 3rd inning when sophomore Jose Enriquez brought in Mestas on a groundout RBI.

Mestas hit a one-out triple in the 5th and scored on sophomore Emilio Corona’s groundout.

Mestas finished 2 fr 3 with two runs while Ballesteros was 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored. Faildo went 1 for 2 with an RBI and Loera finished 1 for 3 with a run.

Freshman Anu Reis picked up the win as he pitched four innings, giving up one hit with four strikeouts and three walks on 54 pitches.

Freshman Jaeden Swanburg (Salpointe Catholic HS) gave up a lead-off walk but got a double-play ball and had a strikeout in the 5th. Sophomore Trey Trimble struck out the side in the 6th and freshman Darius Garcia closed it out in the 7th with two strikeouts and a groundout.

LBC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0

PCC 0 2 1 0 1 0 x 4 7 0

W – Reis (2-0). 2B – Ballesteros. 3B – Mestas. SB – Mestas 2, Pintor.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 8, Langley Blaze 1: After trailing 1-0 in the 2nd inning, the Aztecs scored eight unanswered runs.

The Aztecs scored two runs in the 3rd inning when freshman Andrew Maxwell hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to bring in freshman Kaden Stremick to tie the game. Mestas made it 2-1 when he grounded-out but scored freshman pinch runner Isaiah Pintor (Canyon del Oro HS).

The Aztecs tacked on another three runs in the 4th inning. Sophomore Josh Lackner hit an RBI double and Maxwell came through again three batters later with a 2-run RBI single to right field driving in Lackner and Stremick to make it 5-1.

Freshman Braedon Mondeau (Cienega HS) hit an RBI double with two outs in the 6th inning. Loera and Pintor helped seal the game with back-to-back RBI singles in the 8th inning.

Maxwell finished the game 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored while Mestas went 2 for 5 with an RBI and two runs. Loera and Lackner each went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Mondeau was 1 for 4 with an RBI.

The Aztecs used eight pitchers in the game as they combined to give up no earned runs on three hits with 13 strikeouts and four walks. Freshman Hudson White picked up the win, pitching one inning with one strikeout and two walks.

LBC 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 1

PCC 0 0 2 3 0 1 0 2 x 8 9 2

W – White (1-0). 2B – Lackner, Mondeau. SB – Pintor, Mestas, Corona, Stremick.

The Aztecs will get back to ACCAC conference play on Tuesday when they play at Glendale Community College. First pitch is at noon.

- 30 -