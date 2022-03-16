sticky zone 56764
Pima infielder Analisa Gomez named Aztecs student-athlete of the week

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College softball player Analisa Gomez (University HS) was selected as the Aztec Student-Athlete of the Week for the week of March 7-13.

Gomez, a freshman infielder, batted .500 (6 for 12) with five runs scored, two RBIs and two doubles last week.

She has maintained a 4.0 GPA since the beginning of the Fall 2021 semester. She is majoring in Science with a concentration on Biology.

Gomez considers herself easily approachable to her teammates and looks to bring energy to the team in practice and in games. She said she hosts teammates over for dinner. In study hall, Gomez says they sit as a group and she assists teammates with their schoolwork when she can.

Gomez has been active in the community service as part of the softball program attending Love of Reading events as well as gathering and delivering clothes, beanies and gloves to children in need and to local elementary schools. She has also volunteered at the Humane Society for almost two years. Gomez spends time helping and talking with the 8U Las Niñas Fastpitch Softball players.

“Analisa has been solid for us as a tremendous leadoff hitter. She is a workhorse in the weight room and above all a 4.0 honor student,” Pima softball coach Rebekah Quiroz said. “She is an example of a coach’s ‘ideal recruit;’ unselfish, readily available, always prepared, loyal to her coaches and teammates, humble, respectful, classy and represents Pima Softball with all her heart.”

Photo by Raymond Suarez

Freshman infielder Analisa Gomez (University HS) was named the Chapman Automotive Aztecs Student-Athlete of the Week for the week of March 7-13. She batted .500 last week and has maintained a 4.0 GPA since Fall 2021. She has also done community service events for the Human Society, Love of Reading and clothing donation drives.

