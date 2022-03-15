Pima women's golf takes 2nd at Estrella Mountain

The Pima Community College women’s golf team completed its fourth tournament of the season on Monday at the Estrella Mountain CC Invitational in Buckeye.

The Aztecs finished in second place for the third straight tournament as they posted a two-day total of 689 (350-339). Mesa Community College took first place with 635 (323-312).

Freshman Maria Hurrouch earned third place in the final individual standings as she shot a 157 (79-78). She finished 1-stroke behind Mesa’s Jolie Guyette for second place and 9-strokes behind Mesa’s Alyzzah Vakasioula for the top spot. Hurrouch has either a second or third place finish in three of the four tournaments this season.

Freshman Angelica Martinez (Tucson Magnet HS) tied for seventh place with a two-day score of 166 (83-83).

Freshman Victoria Peña (Tucson Magnet HS) finished tied for 15th place as she improved by 8-strokes in her second round as she shot a 182 (95-87). Freshman Raquel Diaz (Marana HS) took 18th place finishing with a 184 (93-91).

The Aztecs will compete in the Chandler-Gilbert CC Invitational on April 2-3 at the Las Colinas Golf Club in Queen Creek. Teams begin to tee off around 1 p.m.

