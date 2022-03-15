Pima softball falters in ACCAC doubleheader vs. South Mountain

The Pima Community College softball team (6-12, 6-12 in ACCAC) fell in its ACCAC doubleheader on Tuesday against South Mountain Community College (18-12, 11-9).

Game 1: South Mountain CC Cougars 9, Pima CC Aztecs 2: The Cougars took command scoring nine unanswered runs in the first three innings.

The Aztecs got on the board in the 4th inning when freshman Analisa Gomez (University HS) hit an RBI single to drive in freshman Desiree Martinez (Canyon del Oro HS), who had walked earlier in the inning.

The Aztecs tacked on another run in the 5th inning when freshman Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) hit a solo home run with one out.

Tapia finished the game 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run while Gomez went 1 for 4 with an RBI. Martinez had a walk and a run scored while freshman Elise Muñoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) finished 2 for 3.

Freshman Ali Montiel (Cholla HS) took the loss as she pitched two and one-third innings, giving up eight runs (two earned) on five hits with one strikeout and three walks.

SMCC 3 3 2 1 0 0 0 9 12 1

PCC 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 5 4

L – Montiel (0-1). 2B – Muñoz, Worthy. HR – Tapia.

Game 2: South Mountain CC Cougars 7, Pima CC Aztecs 5: The Aztecs took a 4-1 advantage but the Cougars scored five runs in the 4th inning and tacked on one in the 6th.

The Aztecs broke a 1-1 tie in the 3rd inning as Gomez scored on a passed ball. Sophomore Faith Orton (Amphitheater HS) drew a bases loaded walk to bring in freshman Shannon Vivoda. Freshman Kelli Samorano (Tucson Magnet HS) capped off the inning and gave the Aztecs a 4-1 lead with an RBI single bringing in Tapia.

Down 6-4 in the bottom half of the 4th, the Aztecs cut into the deficit when Vivoda hit an RBI double to drive in Gomez, who had doubled in the previous at-bat.

Gomez finished 2 for 2 with two runs and two walks. Vivoda went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run while Orton and Samorano each were 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Orton took the loss as she pitched seven innings, giving up seven runs on 13 hits with two strikeouts.

SMCC 0 1 0 5 0 1 0 7 13 0

PCC 1 0 3 1 0 0 0 5 6 2

L – Orton (5-4). 2B – Gomez, Vivoda.

The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Aztec Softball Field on Saturday when they host Paradise Valley Community College. First pitch is at noon.

