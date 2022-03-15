sticky zone 56764
Pima LHP Darius Garcia named ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College baseball pitcher Darius Garcia (Volcano Vista HS, NM) produced a quality start last week and the ACCAC conference took notice.

Garcia, a freshman left-handed pitcher, was named ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday for the week of Mar. 7-13.

He picked up the win after throwing six and one-third innings giving up one run (one earned) on six hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks in Pima’s 2-1 win at Paradise Valley Community College. The Aztecs ended up sweeping the doubleheader against the Pumas.

Garcia is 3-2 on the season with a 4.08 ERA in six starts. He has pitched 28.2 innings giving up 13 earned runs with 40 strikeouts and 11 walks.

•The Aztecs host a non-conference doubleheader against Langley Blaze on Thursday at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field. First game starts at 11 a.m.

Photos by Stephanie van Latum and Ben Carbajal

