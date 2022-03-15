Pima LHP Darius Garcia named ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week

Posted Mar 15, 2022, 1:50 pm
Pima Community College baseball pitcher Darius Garcia (Volcano Vista HS, NM) produced a quality start last week and the ACCAC conference took notice.
Garcia, a freshman left-handed pitcher, was named ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday for the week of Mar. 7-13.
He picked up the win after throwing six and one-third innings giving up one run (one earned) on six hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks in Pima’s 2-1 win at Paradise Valley Community College. The Aztecs ended up sweeping the doubleheader against the Pumas.
Garcia is 3-2 on the season with a 4.08 ERA in six starts. He has pitched 28.2 innings giving up 13 earned runs with 40 strikeouts and 11 walks.
•The Aztecs host a non-conference doubleheader against Langley Blaze on Thursday at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field. First game starts at 11 a.m.
Comment on this story
There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?