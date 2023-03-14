Aztec women get No. 7 seed for NJCAA Division II nat'l tournament

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team is heading back to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament next week in Port Huron, Michigan as the NJCAA announced the seedings and brackets.

The Aztecs will be the No. 7 seed and will begin the tournament against North Central Missouri on Tuesday, March 21. Tipoff is set for 1: p.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Tucson time.

The Aztecs claimed the program’s eighth NJCAA Region I, Division II title after beating Scottsdale Community College 59-50 on Saturday at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

The NJCAA Division II National Tournament will be March 21-25 at the SC4 Fieldhouse in Port Huron, Mich.