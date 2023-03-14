Pima softball rallies from 7 down to win 1st game, splits at South Mountain

The Pima Community College softball team (14-13, 11-7 in ACCAC) took to the road for its third straight ACCAC conference away doubleheader on Tuesday at South Mountain Community College (22-7, 18-4).

The Aztecs hit four home runs on the day. Freshman Mina Chacon (Tucson Magnet HS) closed out her day going 3 for 8 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Sophomore Elise Munoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) was 4 for 9 with an RBI and two runs scored.

• Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 15, South Mountain CC Cougars 7: The Aztecs rallied from a 7-0 deficit heading into the 5th inning to score 15 unanswered runs to beat the Cougars.

The Cougars scored two runs in the 1st inning, four runs in the 2nd and one in the 4th inning.

Chacon got it going for the Aztecs with a two-run homer in the 5th inning, scoring sophomore Alejandra Castro.

The Aztecs loaded the bases in their first three at-bats to start off the 6th. Freshman Camila Zepeda (Tucson Magnet HS) hit an RBI single to score sophomore Mia Casadei (Tanque Verde HS). Chacon hit a two-run RBI single to plate Munoz and sophomore Analisa Gomez (University HS). Two batters later, Sophomore Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) tied the game with a two-run RBI single of her own to bring in Zepeda and Chacon making it 7-7. With two outs, Casadei put the Aztecs ahead with a two-run RBI double. Munoz capped it off with an RBI double that scored Casadei to put Pima up 10-7.

The barrage wasn’t finished as the Aztecs scored five runs in the 7th inning. Freshman Mallory Zulinski-Wrobel (Sahuarita HS) hit a two-run RBI double to drive in Zepeda and freshman Jazlyn Felix (Willcox HS). Freshman Madison Fillman-Moreno (Sabino HS) followed with a two-run home run to make it 14-7. Casadei added more insurance with her solo home run.

Chacon finished the game going 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Casadei was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Zulinski-Wrobel went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run while Tapia finished 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Zepeda was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs and Fillman-Moreno went 1 for 1 with two RBIs and a run.

Freshman Wendy Castro (Canyon del Oro HS) picked up the win (7-4) as she pitched six innings, giving up seven runs (six earned) on nine hits with two strikeouts and four walks.

PCC 0 0 0 0 2 8 5 15 13 3

SMCC 2 4 0 1 0 0 0 7 9 1

W – W. Castro (7-4). 2B: Casadei, Munoz, Zulinski-Wrobel. HR: Casadei, Chacon, Fillman-Moreno.

Game 2: South Mountain CC Cougars 9, Pima CC Aztecs 3: The Aztecs carried momentum over with three runs in the 1st inning but the Cougars scored nine unanswered to take the second game.

Munoz reached on an error to start the game and Gomez followed with a single. With one out, Alejandra Castro hit a three-run shot to center field to put Pima up 3-0.

The Cougars scored one in the bottom of the 1st, one run in the 2nd inning and seven runs in the 4th to take the lead for good.

Alejandra Castro finished the game 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Gomez was 3 for 4 with a run scored while Munoz went 1 for 4 with a run. Chacon finished 1 for 4.

Freshman Genesis Zazueta (Tucson Magnet HS) took the loss (4-6) as she pitched six innings, giving up nine runs (nine earned) on 13 hits with four strikeouts and seven walks.

PCC 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 8 0

SMCC 1 1 0 7 0 0 x 9 13 2

L – Zazueta (4-6). 2B: Tapia. HR: A. Castro.

The Aztecs will play at Paradise Valley Community College on Saturday in an ACCAC doubleheader. First game is at noon.