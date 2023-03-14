TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Pima golfer Holst ties for 2nd at Paradise Valley Invitational
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports

Pima golfer Holst ties for 2nd at Paradise Valley Invitational

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Freshman Herman Holst finished tied for second place in the final individual standing as he shot a 4-under par 140 (69-71). He finished 3-strokes back from the leader.
    courtesy of Marcus SmithFreshman Herman Holst finished tied for second place in the final individual standing as he shot a 4-under par 140 (69-71). He finished 3-strokes back from the leader.

The Pima Community College men’s golf team closed out its fourth tournament of the season on Tuesday at the Paradise Valley CC Invitational.

The No. 5-ranked Aztecs held the lead after the first round of play at the Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix, but finished tied for third place in the final standings with a score of 582 (290-292). They finished six strokes behind Mesa Community College, in second, while South Mountain Community College took first place with 564 (292-272).

Pima freshman Herman Holst closed out the tournament tied for second place in the individual standings. He finished with a two-day total of 140 after he shot a 3-under par 69 in Monday’s round and a 1-under par 71 in the final round. He was 3-strokes behind Damon Vilkauskas from South Mountain for the individual crown.

Sophomore Jay Shero finished tied for seventh place with a score of 145. He closed out the first round at even-par 72 and shot a 1-over par 73 in the second round.

Sophomore Caleb Knight shot a 148 (74-74) and was tied for 15th in the final standings. Freshman Daniel Aitken tied for 19th place with a 149 (75-74).

The Aztecs will compete in the Eastern Arizona College Invitational on April 3-4 at the Mt. Graham Golf Club in Thatcher. Teams will begin hitting the links at 9 a.m.


Related stories

Filed under

sports, golf, college,

Read more about

aztecs, caleb knight, herman holst, jay shero, pcc

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder