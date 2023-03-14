Pima golfer Holst ties for 2nd at Paradise Valley Invitational
The Pima Community College men’s golf team closed out its fourth tournament of the season on Tuesday at the Paradise Valley CC Invitational.
The No. 5-ranked Aztecs held the lead after the first round of play at the Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix, but finished tied for third place in the final standings with a score of 582 (290-292). They finished six strokes behind Mesa Community College, in second, while South Mountain Community College took first place with 564 (292-272).
Pima freshman Herman Holst closed out the tournament tied for second place in the individual standings. He finished with a two-day total of 140 after he shot a 3-under par 69 in Monday’s round and a 1-under par 71 in the final round. He was 3-strokes behind Damon Vilkauskas from South Mountain for the individual crown.
Sophomore Jay Shero finished tied for seventh place with a score of 145. He closed out the first round at even-par 72 and shot a 1-over par 73 in the second round.
Sophomore Caleb Knight shot a 148 (74-74) and was tied for 15th in the final standings. Freshman Daniel Aitken tied for 19th place with a 149 (75-74).
The Aztecs will compete in the Eastern Arizona College Invitational on April 3-4 at the Mt. Graham Golf Club in Thatcher. Teams will begin hitting the links at 9 a.m.