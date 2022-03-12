Mestas has 5 hits & 4 stolen bases as Pima baseball runs table vs. Mesa

The Pima Community College baseball team (20-10, 9-7 in ACCAC) earned a seventh straight win and picked up a third straight ACCAC conference sweep on Saturday, beating Mesa Community College (14-12, 6-10) at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field.

Freshman Gage Mestas had a great day at the plate going 5 for 8 with two RBIs, three runs and four stolen bases. Sophomore Jose Enriquez had another stellar day finishing 3 for 7 with two RBIs, three runs scored and three doubles. Sophomores Jaren Jackson and Bodhi Bolen picked up the wins on the mound.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 10, Mesa CC Thunderbirds 0 (5 innings): The Aztecs took control with seven runs in the 3rd inning, two runs in the 4th and closed it out in the 5th for the run-rule victory.

Sophomore Preston Clifford (Sabino HS) got things going in the 3rd inning with an RBI single to drive in sophomore Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS). Three batters later, Enriquez hit a 2-run RBI double to score Clifford and Mestas. Freshman Trent Kiraly, sophomore Fernando Loera and freshman Braedon Mondeau (Cienega HS) provided three straight RBI hits to make it 6-0. Ballesteros capped it off with a sacrifice RBI to bring in Loera.

In the 4th inning, Mestas scored on an error and freshman Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS) hit an RBI double to bring in Enriquez to make it 9-0.

Mestas sealed the win in the 5th with an RBI double to drive in Clifford.

The Aztecs had seven doubles in the game out of their 14 hits. Enriquez finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two doubles. Clifford went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs while Mestas was 3 for 4 with an RBI, two runs and two stolen bases. Stucky finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and Kiraly was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Jackson picked up the win after he threw a 5-inning shutout, giving up five hits with five strikeouts on 56 pitches.

MCC 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 4

PCC 0 0 7 2 1 10 14 0

W – Jackson (4-1). 2B – Stucky 2, Kiraly 2, Enriquez 2, Mestas. SB – Mestas 2, Ballesteros.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 5, Mesa CC Thunderbirds 2: The Thunderbirds took an early lead in the 1st inning but the Aztecs responded with three runs in the 2nd.

Enriquez hit a lead-off double and later scored on a passed ball to tie the game. Loera hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to plate Stucky while sophomore Josh Lackner drew a walk and scored a wild pitch to make it 3-1.

Mesa scored a run in the 4th inning but the Aztecs padded their lead with two runs in the 5th. Freshman Joey Adge led off the inning with a single and later scored on Mestas’ RBI single. Sophomore Emilio Corona hit an RBI double with one out to score Mestas.

Mestas finished the game 2 for 4 with an RBI, a run and two stolen bases while Corona went 1 for 4 with an RBI. Enriquez was 1 for 4 with a run and a double.

Bolen picked up the win in a relief appearance, pitching three and one-third innings. Sophomore Wilson Bannister earned his third save of the season, pitching the final two innings while giving up one hit with three strikeouts.

MCC 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 0

PCC 0 3 0 0 2 0 0 0 x 5 6 1

W – Bolen (1-1). S – Bannister (3). 2B – Corona, Enriquez. SB – Mestas 2, Pintor, Ballesteros.

The Aztecs will host a non-conference doubleheader against Langley Blaze on Thursday at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field part of the Chapman Automotive Sports Complex. First game starts at noon.

