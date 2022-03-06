4 PCC women's track & field athletes earn All-American status at NJCAA Indoor National Championships

The Pima Community College women’s track & field team closed out competition at the NJCAA Indoor National Championships on Saturday in Pittsburg, Kan.

The Aztecs finished in 17th place with a total of 11 team points.

Sophomore Lucy Chavez (Bisbee HS) took eighth place in the Weight Throw with a mark of 14.90 meters (48-feet, 10.75-inches) on her first attempt.

The Aztecs finished with four athletes earning NJCAA All-American honors and two school records being overtaken.

In the first day of competition, freshman Jaida Olson (Pusch Ridge HS) took second place in the Pole Vault. She earned NJCAA All-American status and set an Indoor and overall school record with a vault of 3.55 meters (11-feet, 7-inches) on her third attempt.

Freshman Darien Calicdan earned one point and secured All-American honors with an eighth place finished in the Pole Vault clearing the bar at 3.00 meters (9-9) on her second attempt.

Freshman Jackie Trice (Williams Field HS) set a Pima school record in the Pentathlon as she finished in eighth place with a total of 3154 points earning one point for the Aztecs. She earned NJCAA All-American status as she set personal-bests in all five events.

The Aztecs will begin the Outdoor Season on Mar. 18-19 at the Willie Williams Invitational hosted by the University of Arizona. It will be held at Roy P. Drachman Stadium.

- 30 -