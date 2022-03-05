¡Toro, Toro!: Soccer Wildcats gore Matadors

The Arizona Wildcats women’s soccer team scored three unanswered goals in a spring season contest with the Arizona Western Matadors on Friday night.

The Wildcats dominated immediately, spending most of the opening frame in the Matadors final third. Madison Goerlinger got a shot through the tight Matador defense in minute 17 for the only score of the first half.

The second half featured only one serious foray for Arizona Western, but the one shot they had was easily collected by Hope Hisey. Scoring in the second half was all Wildcats: Gianna Christensen in minute 57 and Desiree Foster in minute 67.

Aside from the goal-scorers, other offensive standouts included Megan Chelf, who had several strong shots on goal, and Maddy Koleno, who assisted on Goerlinger’s and Foster’s goals.

Despite an often indefatigable Matador defense that blocked a lot of Wildcat shots, it wasn’t the most competitive contest. The two dozen fans that attended had a reminder that it was a scrimmage rather than a full-blown match when the clock on the scoreboard wasn’t restarted for several minutes and no one, not coaches, players or officials, seemed to notice.

The aim was to give players minutes and get them used to coach Becca Moros’s “positional possession” tactics. Players appreciate the system, which counts on quick passing up field rather than direct delivery from the back.

“Sometimes we lacked the patience, but it was so fun being out there to play the soccer we have practiced…to play our style of soccer was really awesome,” said Marley Chapel, a freshman midfielder who appeared in every game last season. “It gave us more time than a typical PAC-12 game to really experiment and be creative with our style of soccer…it was fun to find more of our identity.”

After the match, Moros noted that the team could have used more “deception” to break down the Matador defense and there could be more work done on build ups from the back line. In all though, it was a successful training exercise.

“We saw a lot of what we’ve been working on and the girls enjoyed themselves,” she said. “They are looking comfortable and competent and dominant at times, which is great.”

The team will be traveling to Tempe for the next two games, a match against Arizona State on March 19 and against Brigham Young on March 26. There will also be a match on April 9 in Las Vegas against UNLV. The team closes out spring matches with a home match, again against Arizona State, on April 15.

- 30 -