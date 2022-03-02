Maria Hurrouch & Aztec women's golf team take 2nd at Pima Invitational

The Pima Community College women’s golf team closed out its third tournament of the season on Tuesday at the Pima Invitational held at the Randolph North Golf Course.

The Aztecs took second place in the final team standings for the second straight tournament with a two-day total of 682 (332-350). Mesa Community College claimed first place with a 633 (313-320).

Freshman Maia Hurrouch produced her best two-day score of the season as she took second place with a 148. She shot a 2-under par 71 in Monday’s round but had a 4-over par 77 for the final round. She finished 1-stroke behind Mesa’s Alyzzah Vakasioula (147) for first place.

Freshman Angelica Martinez (Tucson Magnet HS) tied for seventh place with a 166 (80-86) while freshman Victoria Peña (Tucson Magnet HS) shot a 174 (85-89) and placed ninth in the standings. Freshman Raquel Diaz (Marana HS) took 19th as she shot a 195 (96-99).

The Aztecs will compete in the Estrella Mountain CC Invitational on March 13-14 at the Sundance Golf Club in Buckeye, Ariz. The teams will tee off at noon on both days.

- 30 -