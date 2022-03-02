sticky zone 56764
Pima men's basketball routed at Scottsdale in Region I, Division II semifinals

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s basketball season came to a close on Tuesday in the NJCAA Region I, Division II Semifinals.

The No. 4-seeded Aztecs trailed the entire game as they fell to No. 1 seed Scottsdale Community College 104-71. It was Pima’s third lowest point total of the season.

The Aztecs surrendered the first 10 points of the game and trailed 26-16 after freshman Pierce Sterling hit a 3-pointer. The Artichokes went on a 15-2 run in a little over three minutes to take a 41-18 advantage. The Aztecs trailed 58-31 at halftime.

Pima trailed by as much as 38 points in the second half at 83-45 and could not close the gap to under 30 points for much of the half.

Freshman Traivar Jackson finished with a team-high 18 points and six rebounds. Freshman Damon McDowell Jr. added 17 points off the bench and Sterling posted eight points.

The Aztecs close out the season with a 17-13 overall record. They went 12-4 (14-5 with the Pima CC Holiday Classic games) at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium but were 3-8 on the road.

The Aztecs competed in their ninth straight postseason. They have played in eight straight NJCAA Region I, Division II tournaments and competed in the 2020-21 NJCAA Division II Southwest District Tournament.

•Pima head coach Brian Peabody completes his ninth season at the helm and is now 178-119 in his Pima coaching career.

PCC   31   40    71
SCC   58   46   104

- 30 -
Photo by Stephanie van Latum

Freshman Damon McDowell Jr. scored 17 points off the bench but the No. 4 seeded Aztecs men's basketball team fell to No. 1 Scottsdale Community College 104-71 in the NJCAA Region I, Division II Semifinals. The Aztecs close the season at 17-13 overall.

NJCAA Region I, Division II Semifinals

(1) Scottsdale CC Artichokes 104, (4) Pima CC Aztecs 71

