Pima men's basketball routed at Scottsdale in Region I, Division II semifinals

The Pima Community College men’s basketball season came to a close on Tuesday in the NJCAA Region I, Division II Semifinals.

The No. 4-seeded Aztecs trailed the entire game as they fell to No. 1 seed Scottsdale Community College 104-71. It was Pima’s third lowest point total of the season.

The Aztecs surrendered the first 10 points of the game and trailed 26-16 after freshman Pierce Sterling hit a 3-pointer. The Artichokes went on a 15-2 run in a little over three minutes to take a 41-18 advantage. The Aztecs trailed 58-31 at halftime.

Pima trailed by as much as 38 points in the second half at 83-45 and could not close the gap to under 30 points for much of the half.

Freshman Traivar Jackson finished with a team-high 18 points and six rebounds. Freshman Damon McDowell Jr. added 17 points off the bench and Sterling posted eight points.

The Aztecs close out the season with a 17-13 overall record. They went 12-4 (14-5 with the Pima CC Holiday Classic games) at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium but were 3-8 on the road.

The Aztecs competed in their ninth straight postseason. They have played in eight straight NJCAA Region I, Division II tournaments and competed in the 2020-21 NJCAA Division II Southwest District Tournament.

•Pima head coach Brian Peabody completes his ninth season at the helm and is now 178-119 in his Pima coaching career.

PCC 31 40 71

SCC 58 46 104

